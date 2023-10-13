Winnipeg

    • Swearing-in ceremony for Manitoba premier scheduled to take place next week

    WINNIPEG -

    Manitoba's new premier and cabinet are scheduled to be sworn in Wednesday.

    Wab Kinew and his NDP inner circle are to take oaths in a ceremony at The Leaf -- a botanical attraction at Assiniboine Park in Winnipeg.

    The government says the ceremony will be colourful, with singers and dancers, and will honour the seven Indigenous nations in Manitoba.

    The New Democrats won last week's provincial election after seven years in Opposition.

    Kinew says his cabinet will reflect the province geographically, culturally and as a society.

    The last time the government changed hands, in 2016, the Progressive Conservatives held a swearing-in ceremony at the Canadian Museum For Human Rights.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2023

