Teddy Bears' Picnic, Banjo Bowl and Meow Mania: Events in Manitoba this weekend

    Here are some of the events taking place across Manitoba from Sept. 6 to 8, 2024.

    Teddy Bears’ Picnic

    September 8

    Assiniboine Park

    The Children’s Hospital Foundation community celebration returns with Dr. Goodbear, live music, family fun, and medical care for your favourite stuffed friend.

    Pembina Valley Honey Garlic & Maple Syrup Festival

    September 7

    Manitou Fair Grounds

    Celebrate the taste of the Pembina Valley with events for everyone, including live music, a farmer’s market, a soap box derby, and more.

    Harvest Festival

    September 7, 1 p.m.

    Oak Lake Agricultural Grounds

    The 3rd annual Harvest Festival features a farmers market and trade show, bouncy castles, a petting zoo, antique tractors, hay rides and more.

    Double B Agricultural Festival

    September 6-8

    Beausejour

    Three days of action including the Manitoba High School Rodeo and a Semi-Pro Rodeo, community parade, midway, and fireworks. Tickets required.

    Manitoba Fibre Festival

    September 6-7

    Red River Exhibition Park

    Connecting local fibre famers with the crafting community to learn new skills, exchange ideas, and spark collaborations. Tickets required.

    Reunion Days      

    September 6-7

    Pembina Threshermen's Museum, Stanley

    A blast from the past with old-fashioned fun, hands-on activity stations and a petting zoo.

    The Myriad Frolic

    September 6-8

    Malonton

    A family-friendly celebration of music, movement and wellness. Tickets required.

    Dalnavert Days

    September 7-8

    Dalnavert Museum

    A free community celebration of the museum’s 50th anniversary with a maker's market, a concert on the veranda, and family-friendly activities throughout.

    Heritage Day

    September 8

    Whitemouth Municipal Museum

    The 45th event includes a full fun day of music, games, kiddie rides, a huge pirate ship bouncy, balloons, a threshing demonstration and more. People are encouraged to wear vintage clothing or costumes.

    First Friday in The Exchange

    September 6, 5 p.m.

    Exchange District

    Explore what Winnipeg’s Exchange District has to offer on the first Friday of each month.

    Canada Life Free Sundays

    September 8

    WAG-Qaumajuq

    Enjoy free admission to the galleries and more family fun on the second Sunday of every month.

    Gossip in the Graveyard

    September 7-8

    Brandon Cemetery

    Local actors share the personal stories of some of the Brandon Cemetery’s famous and infamous residents during a two-hour interactive walking tour. Tickets required.

    Haunted Harbour Ghost Tours

    August 30-September 1

    Marine Museum of Manitoba, Selkirk

    Board the boats to uncover tales from spirits of the past. Tickets required.

    Smudge the Streets

    September 7, 11 a.m.

    125 Sherbrook St.

    Join the Spence Neighbourhood Association and Resource Assistance for a parade, round dance, and Feast.

    10th Annual Walk for Wildlife

    September 7, 9:30 a.m.

    St. Vital Park

    Help raise money for the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre by walking a 5 km or 10 km route. Registration required.

    Meow Mania

    September 8, 11 a.m.

    Deer Lodge Community Club

    A purr-fect event for cat enthusiasts to shop for their favourite felines, meet some furry celebrities, or find a new friend.

    Decoy Carving Showcase and Competition

    September 7-8

    FortWhyte Alive

    Get up close with duck decoys and see how they perform.

    Room to Grow Tall

    September 6-October 18

    Aceartinc., 206 Princess St.

    Embrace the practice of slowness in this new art exhibition.

    Winnipeg Design Festival

    September 1-30

    The festival features a full calendar of discussions, workshops, tours, installations, and more inspired by the David Bowie and Queen hit “Under Pressure.”

    Selkirk Fire Open House

    September 8, 10 a.m.

    Selkirk Fire Hall, 200 Eaton Ave., Selkirk

    Explore the Selkirk fire trucks and equipment, meet Sparky the Fire Dog, and enjoy a BBQ with family and friends.

    Recovery Day

    September 8, 11 a.m.

    CN Festival Field, The Forks

    Support and celebrate recovery from addiction and addiction-related problems with inspiring stories.

    Banjo Bowl: Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs Saskatchewan Roughriders

    September 7

    Princess Auto Stadium

    Come cheer on the Bombers as they take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in CFL football action.

    September Dragon Boat Challenge

    September 8

    Manitoba Canoe & Kayak Center, 80 Churchill Dr.

    Dragon Boats hit the water for a unique pursuit.

    Bannock Bums Indigenous Comedy

    September 6, 7 p.m.

    West End Cultural Centre

    Some of Winnipeg’s best Indigenous comedians bring laughter in support of the West End Resource Centre. Tickets required.

    Nick Swardson

    September 7, 8 p.m.

    Club Regent Event Centre

    Join Nick Swardson as he tackles some hard, but hilarious, issues. Tickets required.

    Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls

    September 8, 7 p.m.

    Burton Cummings Theatre

    Frank Turner is accompanied by his long-time band in support of his 10th studio album, Undefeated. Tickets required.

    Gimli Harbour Concert

    September 7, 6 p.m.

    Gimli Harbour

    Band: Free Ride

    Enjoy live music with Lake Winnipeg as the backdrop.

    Crocus Suncatch Sounds

    September 6, 7 p.m.

    Suncatch Plaza, Morden

    Band: JP Lepage & Johnny ‘Piano’ Russell

    Enjoy live music in the plaza.

