Teddy Bears' Picnic, Banjo Bowl and Meow Mania: Events in Manitoba this weekend
Here are some of the events taking place across Manitoba from Sept. 6 to 8, 2024.
Teddy Bears’ Picnic
September 8
Assiniboine Park
The Children’s Hospital Foundation community celebration returns with Dr. Goodbear, live music, family fun, and medical care for your favourite stuffed friend.
Pembina Valley Honey Garlic & Maple Syrup Festival
September 7
Manitou Fair Grounds
Celebrate the taste of the Pembina Valley with events for everyone, including live music, a farmer’s market, a soap box derby, and more.
Harvest Festival
September 7, 1 p.m.
Oak Lake Agricultural Grounds
The 3rd annual Harvest Festival features a farmers market and trade show, bouncy castles, a petting zoo, antique tractors, hay rides and more.
Double B Agricultural Festival
September 6-8
Beausejour
Three days of action including the Manitoba High School Rodeo and a Semi-Pro Rodeo, community parade, midway, and fireworks. Tickets required.
Manitoba Fibre Festival
September 6-7
Red River Exhibition Park
Connecting local fibre famers with the crafting community to learn new skills, exchange ideas, and spark collaborations. Tickets required.
Reunion Days
September 6-7
Pembina Threshermen's Museum, Stanley
A blast from the past with old-fashioned fun, hands-on activity stations and a petting zoo.
The Myriad Frolic
September 6-8
Malonton
A family-friendly celebration of music, movement and wellness. Tickets required.
Dalnavert Days
September 7-8
Dalnavert Museum
A free community celebration of the museum’s 50th anniversary with a maker's market, a concert on the veranda, and family-friendly activities throughout.
Heritage Day
September 8
Whitemouth Municipal Museum
The 45th event includes a full fun day of music, games, kiddie rides, a huge pirate ship bouncy, balloons, a threshing demonstration and more. People are encouraged to wear vintage clothing or costumes.
First Friday in The Exchange
September 6, 5 p.m.
Exchange District
Explore what Winnipeg’s Exchange District has to offer on the first Friday of each month.
Canada Life Free Sundays
September 8
WAG-Qaumajuq
Enjoy free admission to the galleries and more family fun on the second Sunday of every month.
Gossip in the Graveyard
September 7-8
Brandon Cemetery
Local actors share the personal stories of some of the Brandon Cemetery’s famous and infamous residents during a two-hour interactive walking tour. Tickets required.
Haunted Harbour Ghost Tours
August 30-September 1
Marine Museum of Manitoba, Selkirk
Board the boats to uncover tales from spirits of the past. Tickets required.
Smudge the Streets
September 7, 11 a.m.
125 Sherbrook St.
Join the Spence Neighbourhood Association and Resource Assistance for a parade, round dance, and Feast.
10th Annual Walk for Wildlife
September 7, 9:30 a.m.
St. Vital Park
Help raise money for the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre by walking a 5 km or 10 km route. Registration required.
Meow Mania
September 8, 11 a.m.
Deer Lodge Community Club
A purr-fect event for cat enthusiasts to shop for their favourite felines, meet some furry celebrities, or find a new friend.
Decoy Carving Showcase and Competition
September 7-8
FortWhyte Alive
Get up close with duck decoys and see how they perform.
Room to Grow Tall
September 6-October 18
Aceartinc., 206 Princess St.
Embrace the practice of slowness in this new art exhibition.
Winnipeg Design Festival
September 1-30
The festival features a full calendar of discussions, workshops, tours, installations, and more inspired by the David Bowie and Queen hit “Under Pressure.”
Selkirk Fire Open House
September 8, 10 a.m.
Selkirk Fire Hall, 200 Eaton Ave., Selkirk
Explore the Selkirk fire trucks and equipment, meet Sparky the Fire Dog, and enjoy a BBQ with family and friends.
Recovery Day
September 8, 11 a.m.
CN Festival Field, The Forks
Support and celebrate recovery from addiction and addiction-related problems with inspiring stories.
Banjo Bowl: Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs Saskatchewan Roughriders
September 7
Princess Auto Stadium
Come cheer on the Bombers as they take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in CFL football action.
September Dragon Boat Challenge
September 8
Manitoba Canoe & Kayak Center, 80 Churchill Dr.
Dragon Boats hit the water for a unique pursuit.
Bannock Bums Indigenous Comedy
September 6, 7 p.m.
West End Cultural Centre
Some of Winnipeg’s best Indigenous comedians bring laughter in support of the West End Resource Centre. Tickets required.
Nick Swardson
September 7, 8 p.m.
Club Regent Event Centre
Join Nick Swardson as he tackles some hard, but hilarious, issues. Tickets required.
Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls
September 8, 7 p.m.
Burton Cummings Theatre
Frank Turner is accompanied by his long-time band in support of his 10th studio album, Undefeated. Tickets required.
Gimli Harbour Concert
September 7, 6 p.m.
Gimli Harbour
Band: Free Ride
Enjoy live music with Lake Winnipeg as the backdrop.
Crocus Suncatch Sounds
September 6, 7 p.m.
Suncatch Plaza, Morden
Band: JP Lepage & Johnny ‘Piano’ Russell
Enjoy live music in the plaza.
BREAKING Pakistani citizen arrested in Canada, charged with plotting terrorist attack in New York
A Pakistani citizen who resided in Canada has been charged with plotting a terrorist attack at a Jewish centre in New York City.
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick dies after collapsing outside Winnipeg courthouse
The Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has died after collapsing outside of the Manitoba courthouse Friday afternoon, according to multiple sources.
Woman who was denied a liver transplant, after review highlighted alcohol use, has died
Questions are being raised about the case of a 36-year-old Ontario woman who died of liver failure after she was rejected for a life-saving liver transplant after a medical review highlighted her prior alcohol use.
Montreal man given $664 fine for tying dog to parking meter while grabbing a croissant
A Montreal man who tied his dog to a parking meter while he entered a bakery is now facing a hefty fine for breaking a law he had no idea existed.
Selena Gomez is a billionaire
Selena Gomez can now add becoming a billionaire to her long list of achievements.
Teen girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon high school
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
Molson Coors ends diversity, equity and inclusion policies, moves to 'broader view'
Brewing company Molson Coors says it is dropping its diversity, equity and inclusion policies and taking a 'broader view' in which all employees know they are welcome.
An American woman accused of killing 2 of her children fights extradition in a London court
An American woman accused of killing her two youngest children in Colorado last December told her 11-year-old daughter who survived the attack that God made her do it, a prosecutor said in a London court.
Canadian tied to alleged Russian influencer op received thousands in fees: U.S.
YouTube says the channels of a far-right Canadian influencer have been removed after U.S. officials alleged the company she co-founded received US$760,000 in fees and commissions as part of an alleged Russian ploy to dupe right-wing influencers into sowing division among Americans.
Regina police officers injured after apparent impaired driver collides with vehicle during traffic stop
Two Regina police officers were hurt early Friday morning when a vehicle being driven by an apparent impaired driver rear-ended their patrol unit during a traffic stop.
-
What winter in Sask. and rest of prairies could look like this year
The start of September marked meteorological fall and Sept. 22 at 6:43 a.m. will mark the 2024 fall equinox. That has winter on the minds of many even though hot weather is still in the forecast.
-
Labour Day Classic 50/50 highest in Roughriders regular season history
The recent Labour Day Classic 50/50 draw saw a record amount in Saskatchewan Roughriders regular season history.
-
Teen girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon high school
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
-
Sask. dog owner says residents of Allan ran him out of town
The owner of a pack of dogs that drew the ire of residents of Allan, Sask. says he was run out of town after his neighbours grew fearful of his beloved pets.
-
Saskatoon’s newest emergency shelter will likely be downtown
A former Saskatchewan Transportation Company building located at 210 Pacific Avenue has been identified as a potential temporary site for an enhanced emergency shelter.
-
Officers cleared in death of man who killed mother and child at Crawford Plains School: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog has cleared two officers who shot and killed a man they say killed a mother and child near Crawford Plains School in May 2023.
-
Charges laid after motorcyclist posts video of dangerous driving on social media
A motorcyclist is facing multiple charges of driving dangerously after he posted social media videos of himself breaking the law.
-
Edmonton activates extreme heat response as upwards of 30 C expected to last until Tuesday
This weekend is set to be a hot one in the capital city, with daytime highs of up to 31 C expected between Friday and Tuesday.
-
Calgary mayor meets with province over Green Line, Feds 'surprised' by funding changes
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek met with representatives from the Alberta government Friday, just days after councillors voted to start the process to 'wind down' the $6.2 billion Green Line and transfer the cost and risk to the provincial government.
-
'We are not going to stop looking for you': Alberta murder suspect still at large
Alberta RCMP are continuing their search for Elijah Strawberry, wanted in the death of a Rocky View County worker in early August.
-
Concerns raised over support backlog for children with disabilities
Families and advocates of children with disabilities are concerned about backlogs in the system leaving some without support.
-
Marineland owner Marie Holer dies, park says 'succession plan' in place
Marineland's owner, Marie Holer, has died.
-
-
Ontario's first domestic case of human rabies since 1967 confirmed in Brant County
An Ontario resident remains in hospital after testing positive for rabies.
-
Frustration for some federal public servants and executives mandated back to the office
Starting Monday, federal employees will be required to be in the office three days a week, instead of the current two, and that means another day dealing with a commute that some say has gotten worse.
-
Ottawa mother with son living with autism denied thousands of dollars in claims
An Ottawa mother says it’s been a nightmare dealing with her insurance company after she was denied tens of thousands of dollars worth of claims for her autistic son’s therapies.
-
Delayed Stittsville high school slated to open Sept. 17
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board told families in a note Friday that Maplewood Secondary School should be ready to accept students starting Tuesday, Sept. 17, barring any unforeseen complications.
-
RCMP arrests man in Quebec allegedly plotting terror attack on Jewish community in New York
The RCMP arrested a 20-year-old man who was allegedly in the process of planning a deadly terror attack targeting Jewish citizens in the United States. Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, also known as Shazeb Jadoon, was arrested on Wednesday in Ormstown, Que., located 61 km southwest of Montreal.
-
Legault confirms his attendance at the Francophonie Summit in France in October
Premier Francois Legault will be travelling to France next month, his office announced on Friday. The premier will take part in a bilateral mission from October 1 to 3, followed by the 19th Francophonie Summit on October 4 and 5 in Paris.
-
Canadian tied to alleged Russian influencer op received thousands in fees: U.S.
YouTube says the channels of a far-right Canadian influencer have been removed after U.S. officials alleged the company she co-founded received US$760,000 in fees and commissions as part of an alleged Russian ploy to dupe right-wing influencers into sowing division among Americans.
-
Man believed to be 'armed and dangerous' arrested after day-long search in northern N.B.
A man who was the subject of an emergency alert in the Esgenoôpetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area of New Brunswick has been arrested.
-
Here is where the most rain will fall in the Maritimes on Saturday
A low-pressure system containing moisture drawn up from the subtropical Atlantic will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the Maritimes Friday night and Saturday.
-
Sussex, N.B., family forced to wait outside hospital for ambulance due to limited ER hours
On Saturday, Grant Jordan suffered a life-threatening heart attack and waited outside the closed ER in Sussex, N.B., for an ambulance to drive him to Saint John.
-
Charges laid in hit-and-run that killed Kelowna teen
A man has now been charged for his alleged role in a hit-and-run that killed a teenager in Kelowna, B.C., last fall.
-
Victim of Vancouver stranger attacks had surgery to reattach severed hand: police
The surviving victim of a pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday has undergone surgery to reattach his hand after it was severed in the assault, according to police.
-
Flushing toilets will be required at B.C. construction sites soon
What some B.C. construction workers describe as the worst aspect of their jobs will be coming to an end next month, the province announced.
-
-
Propeller falls off BC Ferries vessel, spilling 800 litres of oil
About 800 litres of light hydraulic oil have spilled into the sea from a BC Ferries vessel after one of its propellers fell off this week.
-
Man seriously injured in targeted shooting in North Vancouver
Mounties say a man in his 50s is in serious but stable condition after a targeted shooting in North Vancouver.
-
Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
-
RCMP issue 'strong warning' against unsanctioned pre-grad parties in B.C.'s Okanagan
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
-
-
Sudbury OPP officer pleads guilty to stealing evidence during moose hunt investigation
A veteran staff sergeant with the Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury has been sentenced for stealing two items from a First Nations man and hiding what he did while his fellow officers searched for them.
-
Average of one impaired-related charge per day in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury Police Service say nine drivers were charged with impaired-related offences over the Labour Day long weekend.
-
Barrie police investigate collision involving pedestrian and 2 motorcycles
Police in Barrie are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian and two motorcycles on Thursday night.
-
Judge rules life sentence is not 'cruel and unusual punishment' in murder case
Brad McKee's constitutional challenge has failed, as Justice Vanessa Christie upheld the jury's 2022 sentence after it found the Penetanguishene man guilty of first-degree murder for fatally stabbing his father in 2019.
-
Vulnerable group camping in Barrie park in limbo as City’s eviction deadline passes
Tensions remain high on Friday at a park in Barrie after the City issued a three-day eviction to a group of people using the area as a campground earlier this week.
-
Video shows physical interaction involving a police officer in Hanover, Ont.
Hanover’s police chief is responding to community concerns about a recent arrest at a Hanover school.
-
Ontario's first domestic case of human rabies since 1967 confirmed in Brant County
An Ontario resident remains in hospital after testing positive for rabies.
-
Amazon to open Blair fulfillment centre this month, hire more than 250 people
Amazon Canada is looking to hire more than 250 people as it prepares to open its latest fulfilment centre in Blair.
-
Why London might stop adding names to its urgent waitlist for Rent-Geared-To-Income Housing
A five-year waitlist and ongoing livability challenges at Rent-Geared-To-Income (RGI) Housing in the London-Middlesex region might prompt changes to how prospective tenants are prioritized when units become available.
-
Grand Bend dog recovering after overdosing on drugs at local park
You wouldn't know it by looking at her today, but Izzy, a high-energy three-year-old golden doodle, was on death's door less than two weeks ago.
-
Armed robber strikes in Strathroy cemetery, before fleeing toward nearby cornfield
Just before 8:00 p.m. on August 23, a man approached the victim as they were leaving All Saints Cemetery, and threatened the victim for their purse – saying that he had a weapon in his pocket.