Teen becomes Winnipeg’s latest homicide victim; 16-year-old charged

The Winnipeg Police Headquarters seen in a file image (Source; CTV News Winnipeg) The Winnipeg Police Headquarters seen in a file image (Source; CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island