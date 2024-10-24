Teen charged after stolen vehicle damages home, property in St. Boniface: police

A Winnipeg teenager has been charged with multiple offences after a stolen car crashed in St. Boniface Thursday morning.

According to police, a red Buick was reported driving erratically in the 400 block of Eugenie Street at 2:30 a.m.

Roughly five minutes later, Air1, the Winnipeg Police Service’s helicopter, spotted a 2013 Buick Verano travelling in a back lane of Horace Street, and the driver then pulled it into a parking lot in the 100 block of Youville Street.

When officers arrived to the parking lot, the driver fled at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle and hit a chain link fence, a parked vehicle, a wooded fence and a home in the 300 block of Des Meurons Street.

The driver fled on foot, and Air1 helped track him, until officers arrested him in the 200 block of Horace Street. A male youth passenger was taken into custody at the vehicle, but was released without charges.

The Buick was found to be stolen, police said.

The driver, a 15-year-old male from Winnipeg, has been charged with break and enter, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and flight while being pursued by police.

He was detained in custody.