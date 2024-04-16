WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Teen hockey players arrested for sexual assault following hazing incident: Manitoba RCMP

    A stock photo shows a hockey puck on ice. A stock photo shows a hockey puck on ice.
    Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a pair of alleged hazing incidents on a Manitoba hockey team, police say.

    The three teens, all 17 years old, were arrested on April 15 for sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault, and forcible confinement, while one was arrested for assault and sexual assault.

    None of the allegations have been proven in court, and charges have not been officially laid.

    RCMP said the arrests stem from two separate incidents of hazing involving five male victims, aged 15 and 16, who were rookies on the hockey team from the Pembina Valley area.

    Police say the incidents happened in November 2023 and January 2024 at a Winnipeg hotel while the team was in the city to play in hockey tournaments.

    The three were released on an undertaking, and are scheduled to appear in court in Winnipeg on June 10.

    This is a developing story. More details to come.

