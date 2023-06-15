Teen pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Millennium Library stabbing death

The 14-year-old accused of fatally stabbing a man inside the Millennium Library last year has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

In Manitoba's provincial court on Wednesday, the 14-year-old confirmed it was his decision to enter a guilty plea to the charge of second-degree murder – waiving his right to a trial.

The facts of the case and the name of the teen are all the subject of a publication ban and cannot be reported.

The teen was charged in December 2022 following the death of 28-year-old Tyree Cayer.

Winnipeg police previously said Cayer was stabbed after an argument with a group of youths broke out inside the library on Dec. 11.

Cayer was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries.

The stabbing led to the closure of the library for around six weeks and prompted increased security when it did reopen in late January.

Police arrested four teenagers in connection with Cayer's death.

The 14-year-old male was charged with second-degree murder, while police charged three other teenagers with manslaughter.

A date for sentencing has not yet been set.

The matter involving the three co-accused is still before the courts.