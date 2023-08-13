'The barriers are just endless': The group collecting school supplies for those in need
Winnipeggers are tightening their purse strings while filling backpacks with new school supplies.
Christine Stacey said less than 48 hours after making a Facebook post calling for school supply donations, people have donated enough to fill 25 backpacks. She's hoping to support low-income families with the donations - saying she understands what they are going through.
"I figured I want to help because my mom was in that place so I want to help someone else that's kind of in the same place," Stacey said." I still have more (supplies) coming so I'm actually quite excited about it."
This year - school supply budgets are shrinking, but it's not because supplies are cheaper. The Retail Council of Canada conducted a survey of 3,680 people in July. It found less people are willing to increase their budget and more people want to spend less, an indication of economic pressures.
Breaking down the dollars, nearly a quarter of people are planning to spend less than 50 dollars on supplies, a 3 per cent increase from last year. It also found three-quarters of people plan to spend more than $50 on supplies.
COMM.Unity204 Founder Daniel Hidalgo said they are collecting new school supplies hoping to get enough to fill 50 backpacks.
''I have an 11-yearold so I definitely know the costs associated with school,” Hidalgo said. "Things are getting back into the swing of things since the pandemic, the last thing we want children to worry about is how they look or what they have or don't have."
He says on top of needing new clothing, parents often have to pay school fees for children too.
"The barriers are just endless so if you find yourself in a situation where you are financially limited it can be a daunting experience to know that I might not be able to send my kids to school because I can't find them pens and papers."
Those looking to help can drop off donations at COMM.Unity’s 143 Smith location, or email Stacey at schristine221@gmail.com.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.
Gay couple from Toronto wins lawsuit in Italy after son's birth photo used in anti-surrogacy campaign
A same-sex couple from Toronto took on Italy’s ruling right-wing political party and won after a moving image of their first moments with their newborn son was used without their consent in an anti-surrogacy campaign.
Canadian Armed Forces deployed to fight wildfires in Alberta, Northwest Territories
The Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to help Alberta and the Northwest Territories as wildfires threaten multiple communities in the area, several of which are under evacuation orders.
Tourists are urged to avoid Maui as hotels prepare to take in evacuees and first responders
Hawaii officials urged tourists to avoid travelling to Maui as many hotels prepared to house evacuees and first responders on the island that faces a long recovery from the wildfire that demolished a historic town and killed more than 90 people.
28 more women accuse Montreal billionaire Robert Miller of sexually exploiting them as minors
Two new defendants have been added, and 28 more women have come forward with accusations in the class action lawsuit against Future Electronics Inc. and Montreal billionaire Robert Miller for alleged sexual exploitation of underage girls.
Economists expect rise in inflation as price-growth fight enters new phase
Forecasters anticipate this week's consumer price index report to show inflation rose last month, signalling a reversal in progress after a year of steady declines in inflation.
Sinner Winner: Italian youngster tops de Minaur in NBO Toronto final
Italy's Jannik Sinner defeated Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday to win the National Bank Open for his first career Masters 1000 series title.
Pegula dominates Samsonova to win women's National Bank Open title
American Jessica Pegula put on a dominant display Sunday evening, defeating Liudmila Samsonova of Russia 6-1, 6-0 in a women's singles final that never looked close to capture her first National Bank Open title.
'Mob of criminals' stole up to US$100K worth of merchandise at Los Angeles mall, police say
A 'mob of criminals' stole up to US$100,000 worth of merchandise from the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.
Regina
-
'We are making history here': Sask. First Nation hosting North America's first sanctioned disc golf tournament on Indigenous land
Peepeekisis Cree Nation and Disc Golf Saskatchewan will make history at the 18th Annual Saskatchewan Open.
-
Regina police ask for help in finding trio of robbery suspects
Regina police are asking for the public's help as they search for three people following an alleged robbery on Aug. 12.
-
'Amazing project': Sask. town extends call to find new purpose for historic convent
The Town of Gravelbourg has extended its call for expressions of interest (EOI) to repurpose its historic convent, constructed in 1917.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon to cut down 31 trees due to Dutch elm disease
The City of Saskatoon will raze a row of trees along Central Avenue after the discovery of Dutch elm disease.
-
'We are making history here': Sask. First Nation hosting North America's first sanctioned disc golf tournament on Indigenous land
Peepeekisis Cree Nation and Disc Golf Saskatchewan will make history at the 18th Annual Saskatchewan Open.
-
Cocaine, hydromorphone seized in trafficking investigation, Saskatoon police say
One man has been charged as part of an investigation into cocaine trafficking in Saskatoon, police say.
Northern Ontario
-
Canoer missing on northern Ont. lake after boat capsizes
Ontario Provincial Police along with Canadian military personnel and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are searching for a missing canoer after their canoe capsized Friday evening.
-
Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.
-
Victims in Kirkland Lake's most recent double homicide identified
On Tuesday residents of Kirkland Lake were shocked to learn two people had died in the second double homicide in less than two weeks, Saturday Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the victims’ identities.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured as plane crashes into Beaverhill Lake east of Edmonton
One person is dead and another seriously injured following a plane crash into a lake on Friday night east of Edmonton.
-
Economists expect rise in inflation as price-growth fight enters new phase
Forecasters anticipate this week's consumer price index report to show inflation rose last month, signalling a reversal in progress after a year of steady declines in inflation.
-
Canadian Armed Forces deployed to fight wildfires in Alberta, Northwest Territories
The Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to help Alberta and the Northwest Territories as wildfires threaten multiple communities in the area, several of which are under evacuation orders.
Toronto
-
Unions say Ontario teachers likely won't have contracts before school year, citing slow pace of bargaining
For the second year in a row, teachers across the province will be returning to school in September without a collective agreement and the unions representing Ontario’s educators are expressing frustration with the slow pace of bargaining.
-
Gay couple from Toronto wins lawsuit in Italy after son's birth photo used in anti-surrogacy campaign
A same-sex couple from Toronto took on Italy’s ruling right-wing political party and won after a moving image of their first moments with their newborn son was used without their consent in an anti-surrogacy campaign.
-
'Too big and unsightly': 2 Toronto councillors ask city to replace signs for Alcohol in Parks pilot
Two Toronto councillors are saying that the large-scale signs the city has chosen to use for its ‘Alcohol in Parks’ pilot program are 'too big and unsightly' and want to see them removed and replaced with 'appropriately scaled signage.'
Calgary
-
Peacekeepers Day celebrates 75 years of United Nations peacekeeping
Peacekeepers Day was celebrated at Peacekeepers Park in Garrison Green Sunday morning, with more than 100 people taking part in the ceremony.
-
Traffic disrupted in Bragg Creek area due to serious motor vehicle collision
Cochrane RCMP are on scene at the site of a serious motor vehicle crash on Highway 22.
-
Calgarian makes a life-saving plea on World Organ Donation Day
August 13 marks World Organ Donation Day across the globe. It's a day meant to raise awareness about the importance of donation and to provide a platform for discussing everything to do with the procedures.
Montreal
-
Montreal Pride Parade draws record crowd after abrupt cancellation of 2022 event
There was a festive mood across downtown Montreal on Sunday as the city's Pride parade drew a record number of participants one year after the 2022 event was abruptly cancelled.
-
Teenage boy, 16, killed in crash on Montreal's Ile-Bizard
A 16-year-old was killed after crashing during the night on Île-Bizard in Montréal.
-
Montreal urban fish farmers say their Arctic char cuts greenhouse gases and waste
The Opercule urban fish ram is the creation of David Dupaul-Chicoine and Nicolas Paquin, who met each other when they were studying aquaculture in college on Quebec's Gaspé Peninsula. What began as an experiment raising fish in Dupaul-Chicoine's garage has turned into a commercial operation that they expect will soon produce between 25 and 30 tonnes of Arctic char per year.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo gives the green light for full O-Train service to resume on Monday
O-Train service will resume on the full 12.5 km light-rail transit system on Monday, 28 days after the service was shut down after a bearing issue was discovered on one train.
-
Ottawa homeowners' cleanup after flash flooding damages basements
The water is starting to recede from basements flooded during last Thursday’s storm, but only now is the extent of the damage being revealed.
-
A look inside the most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the 10 most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
Upper Tantallon subdivision celebrates front line workers more than two months after wildfire
The Westwood Subdivision’s Westwood Hills Association organized a community appreciation event for first responders at Westwood Greenspace in Hammonds Plains.
-
N.B. RCMP identify body as one of the two men missing from fishing trip
Neguac RCMP have identified a body found Saturday as one of the missing men who never returned from a fishing trip in Brantville, N.B.
-
The Town of Lunenburg elects a new mayor
The Town of Lunenburg has announced Jamie Myra has been declared as the winner of the Lunenburg Special Mayoral Election.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge Coun. Donna Reid passes away
Ward 1 Cambridge city councillor Donna Reid has died.
-
Most-read stories of the week: New Omicron variant, fire concerns, heritage site worries
A new Omicron variant in Waterloo region, concerns about fires in a Kitchener neighbourhood, and Cambridge rallying around a boy with leukemia round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
'Times are tough right now': Waterloo region residents hunting bargains as cost of living rises
As the cost of living rates continue to rise, people are becoming more committed to track down the best bargains.
Vancouver
-
3 in hospital after helicopter crash near Enderby, B.C.
Several people were taken to the hospital after a helicopter crash in B.C.'s Shuswap region Saturday.
-
B.C. to see temperatures in the 30s as heat wave rolls in
A protracted heat wave expected to last most of the coming week got underway in B.C. Sunday as provincial officials warned residents to brace for the potential effects of the sustained stretch of sweltering temperatures.
-
A heat warning is in effect and these Metro Vancouver cities have opened cooling centres
With a heat warning in effect, several cities in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley have opened up dedicated indoor cooling centres and outdoor cooling stations. We've compiled a list of what's available.
Vancouver Island
-
$2,000 for half a labradoodle: Dog-breeding contract dispute resolved by B.C. tribunal
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ordered a man to pay more than $2,000 – representing half the value of one puppy – to resolve a dispute over a dog-breeding contract.
-
Heat warnings issued for B.C.'s South Coast
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued heat warnings for a large swath of B.C.'s South Coast, including eastern Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
-
BC Hydro aims to raise EV charging fees, but customers say time-based fees are unfair
BC Hydro wants to raise rates at public electric vehicle charging stations by 15 per cent from Sept. 1, which the company says would allow it to recover the costs of providing them over 10 years.