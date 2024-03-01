'The best show': Canadian country music stars heading to Winnipeg

A start-studded all-Canadian country lineup is heading to Winnipeg this weekend with the Great Canadian Roadtrip.

This includes Jason McCoy, as well as Manitoba's Doc Walker and Michelle Wright.

“I’ve been friends with Michelle Wright and Doc Walker for so many years,” McCoy said.

"The fact that we get to spend time together on stage and all on stage at the same time, sharing each other’s music, sharing stories, it’s been the best show I’ve been a part of.”

McCoy said those in attendance can expect to listen to the country stars’ music and hear stories from their careers.

“We get the audience involved and it’s just a big, big party,” he said.

The Great Canadian Roadtrip will be at the Club Regent Event Centre on Saturday at 7 p.m.

- With files from CTV’s Joseph Bernacki.