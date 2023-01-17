'The biggest Festival yet': Festival du Voyageur ready for 2023 return

Exactly one month away, Festival du Voyageur organizers are promising guests the biggest version of the event ever.

Darrel Nadeau, the executive director of Festival du Voyageur, said the francophone event will be in full swing after several years of modified festivities due to the pandemic.

"We've been eager and hungry for this for three years," said Nadeau. "It's going to be the biggest Festival yet in terms of attendance, in terms of the number of artists."

This year, Festival du Voyageur is featuring more than 200 musical acts during its 11 days, the most the event has ever seen.

To help with increased demand, Nadeau said the festival is using larger tents.

"Lineups in winter means people might not be able to warm up when they want to," he explained.

Nadeau said the festival's new ticket program will also help eliminate lines.

Festival du Voyageur will now have tickets for day admission valid from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., evening admission valid from 6:00 p.m. to midnight, and an all-day pass.

"It allows us to really target how many tickets we can sell and how many people can be in the park," said Nadeau.

"We know we will be able to better manage capacity and make sure everyone gets to enjoy our programming and warm up when we need to."

NEW TO THE FESTIVAL

Along with old favourites like sleigh rides and maple toffee, Festival du Voyageur is adding some new attractions for 2023.

Terrasse a Chanson will use the festival's mobile concert trailer to feature live music while attendees dance, eat, drink and warm up around fire pits.

Festival du Voyageur is also revamping its snow sculptures.

"We are going to have bigger and better sculptures," said Nadeau. "Even interactive sculptures where people can climb up near the sculpture and be part of the snowy work of art."

The event has also teamed up with NonSuch Brewing Co. to create its own beer called Festi Broue.

INDIGENOUS FOCUS

Nadeau said this year's Festival du Voyageur will continue to build on its growing Indigenous programming.

"We really took the time in 2019 for our 50th anniversary to really reflect on the past 50 years of Festival du Voyageur and what we can do better, and part of that was reconciliation and a commitment to building better relationships with indigenous communities and partners," he said.

Nadeau said around 18 per cent of the musical acts are Indigenous this year, a number that he said represents the population size of Indigenous people in Manitoba.

The festival will also feature art from 15 Indigenous physical and digital artists, with many works being projections.

"We really want it to be visual, and part of our culture and part of our festival, and we hope this year people will see it and appreciate it," said Nadeau.

Nadeau noted the infinity fire will also return, serving as a gathering place to honour the Red River Metis.

Full programming can be found on Festival du Voyageur's website.