WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg announced Monday that it has filed a statement of claim and notice of motion against Caspian Construction, former city CAO Phil Sheegl and others over the allegation that fraudulent activity occurred during the construction of the downtown police headquarters.

The statement of claim alleges that contractors and consultants on the construction project “orchestrated and implemented a scheme to defraud the City” and therefore obtained money under “false pretenses.” The legal document says the alleged scheme includes wrongfully inflating the cost of the project through inflated quotes and invoices, and giving secret commissions and kickbacks to contractors and consultants in return for complicity.

The statement of claim says city doesn’t know the full particulars of the scheme, but the defendants do.

Mayor Brian Bowman says these legal actions are to ensure that people are held accountable.

"Since taking office, I have worked diligently with my council colleagues and our Public Service to hold people accountable and protect the interests of Winnipeg taxpayers,” he says.

The city says it independently looked into these allegations to determine if there was sufficient evidence. On Dec. 13, the Manitoba Prosecution Services announced no criminal charges would be laid in connection with the police investigation into the matter. The city then decided it was time to take legal action.

The city filed a previous statement of claim over deficiencies with construction of the police HQ, which is still before the court. CTV News Winnipeg previously reported the construction project came in around $85 million over budget.

The statement of claim and notice of motion was filed Monday with the Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench. The city is seeking general damages for fraud, conversion, fraudulent and/or negligent misrepresentation, deceit, conspiracy, unjust enrichment, negligence and breach of contract, as well as special damages out of the detection, investigation and quantification of the losses it suffered.

None of the allegations contained in it have been tested in court.