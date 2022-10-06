New signs to greet people coming into Winnipeg

Signs with a new slogan that will greet people coming into Winnipeg are going up around the city, and they contain something that’s never been seen before on a city sign.

Economic Development Winnipeg revealed the new welcome signs for the City of Winnipeg, which feature the new slogan “Made From What’s Real” and city logo unveiled during the summer.

The signs also include a land acknowledgement for the first time, which Dayna Spiring, president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg, says is important.

“This is something that, as we reflect on the type of city that we want to be and what we want to do, this land acknowledgement is a big statement,” she said. ”This is a great way to showcase it, as you walk into the city.”

The first sign was put up at Route 90 and Farmer Road, and nine more are being installed at various highways coming into Winnipeg.

All of the signs are scheduled to be up by the end of the month.