The numbered treaties in Canada and where they are located

Between 1871 and 1921, the British Crown and First Nations entered and signed multiple treaties that allowed the government to pursue agriculture, settlement, transportation in Northern and Western Canada. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg) Between 1871 and 1921, the British Crown and First Nations entered and signed multiple treaties that allowed the government to pursue agriculture, settlement, transportation in Northern and Western Canada. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island