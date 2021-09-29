The numbered treaties in Canada and where they are located

WINNIPEG -

Between 1871 and 1921, the British Crown and First Nations entered and signed multiple treaties that allowed the government to pursue agriculture, settlement, transportation in Northern and Western Canada.

Here are the numbered treaties that were signed in Manitoba, the traditional homelands of Anishinabe (Ojibway), Ininew (Cree), Oji-Cree, Dene, and Dakota, and is the birthplace of the Métis Nation.

All information is sourced from the Treaty Commission of Manitoba.

Treaty No. 1

The agreement for Treaty No. 1 was entered into on August 3, 1871, at Lower Fort Garry. Communities on Treaty 1 territory include Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie, Selkirk, Steinbach, Emerson, and Winkler, while the First Nations communities on Treaty 1 are Brokenhead, Long Plain, Peguis, Roseau River, Sagkeeng, Sandy Bay, and Swan Lake.

Treaty No. 2

The agreement for Treaty No. 2 was entered at Manitoba House on August 21, 1871. Communities located on Treaty 2 territory include Ashern, Brandon, Dauphin, Minnedosa, and Roblin. The First Nation communities of Treaty No. 2 are Dauphin River, Ebb & Flow, Keeseekoowenin, Lake St. Martin, Lake Manitoba, Little Saskatchewan, O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi, Pinaymootang, and Skownan.

Treaty No. 3

The agreement for Treaty No. 3 was entered at the Northwest Angle of Lake of the Woods, Ontario on October 3, 1873. The treaty mostly includes northwest Ontario, but the Manitoba First Nation community of Buffalo Point calls the area home. Manitoba communities located in Treaty 3 territory include Falcon Lake, Middlebro, and Point du Bois.

Treaty No. 4.

The agreement for Treaty No. 4 was entered at Fort Qu’Appelle, Saskatchewan on Sept. 15 and 21, 1874. The majority of the treaty land is in Saskatchewan, but an area of western Manitoba is part of the treaty. The treaty includes Manitoba communities Birch River, Mafeking, and Swan River. First Nation Communities in Treaty 4 include Gambler, Pine Creek, Rolling River, Sapotaweyak, Tootinaowaziibeeng, Waywayseecappo, and Wuskwi Sipi.

Treaty No. 5

The agreement for Treaty No. 5 was signed on September 20, 1875, at Berens River and September 24, 1875, at Norway House. Adhesions to the treaty were made between June 1908 in Spirit Lake and ended in September 2006 in O-Pipon-Na-Piwin.

Manitoba communities located on Treaty 5 territory include Bissett, Cranberry Portage, Flin Flon, The Pas, Thompson, Churchill, Gillam, Leaf Rapids, and Lynn Lake. Manitoba First Nations on Treaty 5 Territory include Berens River, Black River, Bloodvein, Chemawawin, Cross Lake, Fisher River, Hollow Water, Kinonjeoshtegon, Little Grand Rapids, Misipawistik, Mosakahiken, Norway House, Opaskwayak, Pauingassi, Poplar River, Bunibonibee, Fox Lake, Garden Hill, God’s Lake, Granville Lake, Manto Sipi, Nisichawayasihk, O-Pip-On-Na-Piwin, Red Sucker Lake, Sayisi Dene, Shamattawa, St. Theresa Point, Tataskweyak, Wasagamack, War Lake and York Factory.

The remaining treaties in Canada are as follows:

Treaty No. 6

The agreement for Treaty No. 6 was signed on August 23 & 28, 1876 at Fort Carlton and September 19, 1876, at Fort Pitt, Saskatchewan. The area of the treaty covers parts of Saskatchewan and Alberta. Communities located in this treaty include Beaver Lake Cree Nation, Enoch Cree Nation, and Alexis First Nation in Alberta, along with Lac La Ronge First Nation, Big River First Nation, and Moosomin First Nation in Saskatchewan.

Treaty No. 7

The agreement for Treaty No. 7 was signed on Sept. 22, 1877, between the Crown and Blackfoot First Nations bands. The treaty was signed at the Blackfoot Crossing on the Bow River and is located in the southern portion of Alberta. First Nations living on the land include the Blood Tribe, Siksika Nation, and Tsuut’ina Nation.

Treaty No. 8

The agreement for Treaty No. 8 was signed on June 21, 1899, between the Crown and First Nations in the Lesser Slave Lake area. The treaty covers part of Northern Saskatchewan, along with the majority of northern Alberta and parts of northeast British Columbia. Notable communities on Treaty 8 territory include Fort McMurray and Peace River Landing.

Treaty No. 9

Treaty No. 9 was first signed on November 6, 1905, with additional groups signing in 1906, 1929, and 1930. The treaty covers land and communities located in northern Ontario, including near James Bay.

Treaty No. 10

Treaty No. 10 was signed in 1906 and 1907 and covers northern Saskatchewan and a small portion of Eastern Alberta. In addition, Barren Lands First Nation and Northlands First Nation in Manitoba are part of the treaty. Birch Narrows First Nation and Buffalo River Dene Nation in Saskatchewan are part of the treaty.

Treaty No. 11

The signing of Treaty No. 11 took place between 1921 and 1922. It is the final of the numbered treaties and includes First Nations communities located in the Northwest Territories.