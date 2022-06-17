The proposed changes to this Winnipeg federal electoral district

People vote in the federal election in Winnipeg Centre Monday, October 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods People vote in the federal election in Winnipeg Centre Monday, October 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island