WINNIPEG -- Travel Manitoba is looking at ways to help the tourism industry in the province, which took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the pandemic, tourism was a $1.6 billion industry in Manitoba; since then, it has lost between 25 per cent and 60 per cent of its revenue.

Travel Manitoba said people choosing to travel within the province is one of the keys to recovery.

It mailed out a 112-page Road Trip Guide that is filled with day trips and overnight staycation options within the province.

“The road trip campaign covers a tremendous amount of the province,” said Colin Ferguson, president and CEO of Travel Manitoba.

“It’s not just A to B, it’s everything in between as well. There are 18 individual road trips. If you have received a guide at home through a direct-mail program, I encourage you to open it up and have a look at it.”

The Manitoba Chambers of Commerce also has a Tourism Receipt Incentive Program, or T.R.I.P., which allows Manitobans 18 and over to submit receipts for a paid overnight stay at a Manitoba accommodation.

“Between July 31st and August 16th of this year, (you can get) a rebate of $100 on a hotel stay, or $150 on a pre-arranged stay and play package,” said Chuck Davidson, president and CEO of Manitoba Chambers of Commerce.

“Eligible stays include hotels, motels, B&Bs that are members of the Bed and Breakfast Association, lodges and resorts.”

Davidson said the Chambers want to ensure Manitoba’s tourism industry recovers for the sake of Manitoba businesses, and the benefit of residents.

The Manitoba Tourism Strategy has a target to grow visitor spending by 50 per cent to reach $2.5 billion by the end of 2021.

Travel Manitoba said its focus is on Winnipeggers travelling outside the city, and rural Manitobans travelling to Winnipeg.

It will start including neighbouring provinces as part of the campaign once it’s deemed safe to do so.