The Thriftmas Special: The benefits of second-hand holiday shopping

The holidays may be a time for family, joy and togetherness, but they can also be hard on the wallet.

From gifts to decorations to holiday outfits, the bills can start to pile up. However, there are some ways to ease the financial strain of the holiday season, including shopping second-hand for your holiday goods.

“Not only can people shop and have fun shopping at a discounted price, it [also] helps people that might be dealing with issues with the cost of living and everything like that,” said Chris Kerr, district manager for the Salvation Army Thrift Stores in Winnipeg.

“They can come to our stores and find clothing and household products.”

Holiday decor at Kildonan MCC Thrift Shop. (Source: Kayla Rosen/CTV News)

At Kildonan MCC Thrift Shop, they have dubbed this time of year as ‘Thriftmas,’ encouraging Winnipeggers to shop for pre-owned items.

Shop manager Romy Neufeld said the store began Thriftmas a few years ago as a way to support the community and help people select affordable gifts.

“We have been curating some items throughout the year that we are putting out during Christmas time, like new items you could use as gifts [and] certain festive clothing,” she explained.

As part of this event, Kildonan MCC Thrift Shop is currently brimming with sparkly holiday outfits, an array of holiday decorations, and a wide variety of gifts for everyone in your life.

Holiday decor on display at Kildonan MCC Thrift Shop. (Source: Kayla Rosen/CTV News)

Why you should thrift

When it comes to thrifting, there’s a whole host of advantages, including saving money.

“It’s actually a great way to shop on budget, starting from décor, clothing, gifts, anything that you need for Christmas,” Neufeld said.

A Christmas tree at Kildonan MCC Thrift Shop. (Source: Kayla Rosen/CTV News)

Kerr noted that thrifting allows shoppers to get nice products at affordable prices. He added that the Salvation Army Thrift Stores offer a number of discounts, including to seniors and donors.

“Many things we have are tax-free, so that’s a great benefit as well.”

Along with affordable prices, thrifting also supports sustainability as it prevents the need for new manufacturing and keeps clothes out of landfills.

“You’re not creating more packaging and that sort of thing out there for the environment,” Kerr said.

“You’re reusing product, recycling everything, and reducing waste.”

Giving back through thrifting

Another major benefit of many thrift stores is that they give back to the community.

At Kildonan MCC Thrift Shop, funds go to the Mennonite Central Committee, while at Prairie Crocus Thrift Shop, the store supports two programs for addiction and mental health—the RE/ACT Centre and Riverwood House.

“We give fully back to those two programs,” said Amber Smith, store manager for Prairie Crocus Thrift Shop.

“We only have a couple staff, and the rest are volunteers that come in here and give their time to make our little shop as beautiful as it is.”

A holiday display at Kildonan MCC Thrift Shop. (Source: Kayla Rosen/CTV News)

When you shop at a Salvation Army Thrift Store, the money goes back to Salvation Army programs, which support food banks, shelters, and emergency disaster services, among other causes.

“Our ultimate goal is that we’re selling donations to really help the greater Salvation Army, to help the programs and services that the greater Salvation Army provides,” Kerr said.

What you can find

One of the joys of thrifting is finding one-of-kind items.

“A lot of people come here to find that perfect gem that nobody else has,” Smith said. “You never know what you’re going to find.”

At Prairie Crocus, Salvation Army and Kildonan MCC Thrift Shops, there’s a wide variety of things to buy—from clothing to furniture crafts to electronics to housewares—and there’s always new inventory coming through the doors.

A selection of toys at Kildonan MCC Thrift Shop. (Source: Kayla Rosen/CTV News)

“I think part of the excitement of going to thrift stores [is] not knowing what you’re going to find,” Kerr said.

“Because there’s always something new every day.”

The Christmas Room at Kildonan MCC Thrift Shop. (Source: Kayla Rosen/CTV News)

How to prepare

With such a large variety of options, Smith said it’s best to come thrifting in with an open mind.

“People always say, ‘I’m coming in for one item,’ and they leave with a cart full because they found all the gems they needed,” she said.

A display of sparkly clothing at Kildonan MCC Thrift Shop. (Source: Kayla Rosen/CTV News)

For those wanting to buy gifts, Neufeld suggests knowing exactly who you’re shopping for.

“You don’t know what you’re going to find, but you don’t necessarily have to know what you’re looking for,” she said.

“Sometimes, you just see this one item and you’re like, 'Oh, that reminds me of that person’… So it’s more being spontaneous and actually really getting to know the people that you shop for.”

Thriftmas at Kildonan MCC Thrift Shop. (Source: Kayla Rosen/CTV News)