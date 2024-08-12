The Winnipeg event highlighting youth activism, digital innovation
Young leaders, activists and community members came together on Sunday for an event focused on the role of youth in driving social change.
Immigration Partnership Winnipeg put on the event, titled ‘Empowering Youth: Activism and Advocacy in the Digital Age,' at Pikitwe Skatepark as part of International Youth Day. The conference included speeches, workshops, networking and skatepark sessions.
The goal of the event was to bring together youth leaders to share their insights on the use of technology, innovation and digital tools to help create a better future “We are hoping to encourage our youth to get involved and get engaged,” said Arian Arianpour, project manager with Immigration Partnership Winnipeg.
“Our aim here is to find people who want to be a part of the efforts to build a better future, but don’t know how.”
Arianpour said about 80 people signed up for the event, including many newcomers from different cultural groups.
He said going forward, Immigration Partnership Winnipeg hopes to have a yearly event celebrating International Youth Day.
“I’m very happy to see that this event is successful and I’m looking forward to all the future events that will be held through valuable and priceless collaborations with other partners that we have.”
- With files from CTV’s Alexandra Holyk.
