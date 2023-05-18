The Winnipeg high school marking 100 years with a big, musical reunion
It’s not unusual for retired Winnipeg teacher Marilyn Redekop to run into former students when she’s out and about.
“I say, ‘what year did you graduate?’ I have met a lot of wonderful people.”
Redekop taught music at Glenlawn Collegiate from 1987 to 2005.
Now 80 years old, she’s proud of the legacy she left behind. Photos of the school productions she helped bring to life, like “Bye Bye Birdie” and “The Music Man,” still line Glenlawn’s halls.
“It brings back so many good memories,” she said, gazing up at the slew of cast photos.
After nearly two decades away, Redekop and many more students and teachers, past and present, are returning to celebrate the school’s 100-year anniversary.
“A lot of people have come through these doors,” says vice-principal Melanie Romas. “When we’re looking at 100 years, that’s a lot of generations and that’s a lot of family. So I think it’s an opportunity to come. We have people travelling in from out of province to connect with friends, classmates and teachers.”
To mark the occasion, the collegiate is hosting an open house, social and historical tours over the May long weekend.
The band is also playing a special performance led by Rob Monson, the music teacher who Redekop passed her conductor’s baton to when she retired.
Current students will be joined onstage by a few familiar faces.
“We thought it would be a neat idea to invite back former students who have come through Glenlawn throughout the years who have continued on with music or performing arts in some capacity, and just have a real showcase of across the generations,” Monson said.
Current student Rafael Lima Rocha, who plays both the trumpet and French horn in the band, is excited to take to the stage to mark such a massive milestone.
“This feeling basically can’t be matched,” he said. “You’re the 100th class and you’re playing at this massive event where a lot of people who have graduated from Glenlawn will come back to see you, and it will be great.”
- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagacé
