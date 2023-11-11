The Wrench opens winter bike sanctuary

Winnipeg's non-profit community bike shop is offering a new deal to help keep your bicycle safe and warm this winter.

The Wrench has launched a new winter bike storage and repair program with all money raised going towards its youth programming.

The Wrench is calling it a "winter bike sanctuary" and executive director Lucas Stewart says it's their first time offering the service to the public.

"We are able to take in bikes for the entire winter season and offer a range of tune up packages, and return them in April so that the bikes are ready to roll when people are," said Stewart.

Prices start at $50, and includes indoor heated storage for the bicycle all winter long. Several different repair and maintenance packages are also available.

Stewart said it's important to store your bike properly during the cold months, adding that many are stored badly, "Exposed to the elements, or you're tripping on them in your basement or at the bottom of your stairs," said Stewart. "So we're able to take that away and provide a nice safe climate-controlled secure space for your bike all winter."

Stewart believes the winter bike sanctuary will prove to be popular, and it will also keep Wrench volunteers busy honing their repair skills.

"There's lots of 'fair weather' riders in Winnipeg and that’s fine. We're a community bike shop and we have mechanics who need work all winter," said Stewart.

Maintenance packages range from a simple tune-up to a complete overhaul. The Wrench will also pick up bikes, or they can be dropped of at its main production show at 1057 Logan Avenue. More information on the program is available online. (link)

All money raised from the winter bike sanctuary will go towards The Wrench's youth programming. The non-profit offers classes and training on how to fix and maintain bicycles.

"It’s a good deal for Winnipeggers, its supportive of the work that we're doing, and customers should know that when they purchase this service from us, that they are supporting youth in Winnipeg," said Stewart.