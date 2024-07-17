WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • 'These events are unacceptable': Manitoba government investigating apartment mass eviction

    The Manitoba government is working to rehome residents who were suddenly evicted from a Winnipeg apartment building, and said charges could be laid against the property owner.

    Minister of Housing, Addictions and Homelessness Bernadette Smith said the government was “outraged” at the eviction at 285 College Avenue.

    Tenants came back to the apartment building on Monday to signs that the locks on the building would be changed in 24 hours. Many of their belongings were strewn on the lawn outside of the building.

    “These events are unacceptable, and they’re roadblocks to our efforts to end homelessness in our province,” Smith said.

    Smith said evictions without due cause, entering a tenant's suite without notice, as well as disposing of their belongings are all illegal. She added changing locks on an apartment without due process is also illegal.

    Smith added the province is working to help rehome tenants and compensate them for the loss of their belongings.

    Consumer Protection and Government Services Minister Lisa Naylor said the investigation into the eviction is ongoing by the Residential Tenancies Branch.

    “This could add up to some substantive charges,” Naylor said. “And if the investigation reveals there are criminal actions as a part of what has gone on, it can also be referred to the justice system.”

    Naylor said the property owners are previously known to the RTB.

