These Manitoba communities are seeing some of the highest population growth in Canada

Three Manitoba communities are seeing some of the highest population growth out of all the municipalities in the country, according to the 2021 census.

On Wednesday, Statistics Canada released the 25 municipalities (census subdivisions) with at least 5,000 residents that saw the highest rate of population growth between 2016 and 2021 -- and three Manitoba communities made the top 15.

The numbers show that Niverville saw the fifth-highest population growth, increasing by 29 per cent.

West St. Paul saw the tenth-highest population growth of Canadian municipalities, with a population increase of 24.5 per cent.

Statistics Canada is also reporting that Neepawa saw the thirteenth-highest population growth at 23.3 per cent.

These three communities were among the top five Manitoba municipalities that saw the highest population growth along with Morden (14.5 per cent increase) and Macdonald (13.4 per cent increase).

The 2021 census numbers also show that Winnipeg has the sixth-highest metropolitan population in Canada at 749,607.

From 2016 to 2021, Winnipeg’s population grew by more than 44,000 people – an increase of 6.3 per cent.

As for municipalities that saw a population decrease, the report shows that Thompson saw the 13th biggest decrease.

Thompson’s population went from 13,678 to 13,035 between 2016 and 2021, which is a 4.7 per cent decrease.

The numbers also show that four other Manitoba communities that saw their populations decline are Rhineland, St. Andrews, the R.M. of Portage la Prairie, and the city of Portage la Prairie.