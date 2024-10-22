These Manitoba communities set new heat records Monday

A number of Manitoba communities kicked off the week by breaking decades-old heat records.

According to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Brandon, Carberry, Deerwood, McCreary, Melita, Pilot Mound, Shoal Lake, and Steinbach all set new records Monday.

The biggest jump from the previous record happened in Deerwood. That community, which is about 40 kilometres northwest of Morden, recorded a high of 25.7 C, which is 2.2 C higher than the previous record set in 1986.

In fact, the majority of the previous heat records broken Monday were set that year, including in McCreary, Melita, Shoal Lake, and Steinbach.

Meantime, Brandon smashed a 127-year-old heat record. The previous high in the Wheat City was 22.8 C set in 1897.

The city recorded a new high of 24. 9 C on Monday.

Full details on the heat records can be found on ECCC's website.