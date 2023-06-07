These Manitoba communities set new records during the heat wave
The recent heat warnings in Manitoba have resulted in new temperature records being set in several Manitoba communities.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), four regions set a daily maximum temperature record on Tuesday, with one community breaking a record that stood since 1961.
The Grand Rapids area set a new record high of 34.4 C, up from 32.5 C which was set in 1988. According to ECCC, records for the area have been kept since 1960.
The Carberry area’s new record is 33.4 C, up from 30 C in 1972. Records for the area have been kept since 1962.
The Lynn Lake area, which has been keeping records since 1952, reported a temperature of 28.8 C, beating the record of 26.7 C set in 1961.
Finally, Oak Point recorded a high of 30.8 C, beating the previous high of 28.3 C which was set in 1972. Records for Oak Point have been kept since 1970.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wildfire smoke from Canada disrupts New York, Philadelphia flights
Some flights into the New York City area on Wednesday were delayed and some briefly halted because of reduced visibility from wildfire smoke from Canada.
WATCH | Rate hike 'may be the last straw' for some homeowners: mortgage broker
With the latest hike bringing Canada's key interest rates to levels not seen since 2001, one mortgage broker is warning that it may be 'the last straw' for some homeowners with variable mortgages.
Here’s how major cities in Canada and the U.S. look blanketed by wildfire smoke
Photos show smoke-filled skies in cities across Canada and the U.S. as air quality warnings were issued in wake of the hundreds of wildfires from Quebec and Ontario.
Canadians more likely to support foreign interference inquiry than hearings: Nanos
Canadians are twice as likely to support a formal inquiry into foreign interference, as opposed to public hearings, according to new polling from Nanos Research for CTV News.
opinion | Eight takeaways from Prince Harry's seven hours on the witness stand
It's been a busy, tumultuous few days for Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex as he took his place on the witness stand in his trial against the Mirror Group Newspapers. Here are royal commentator Afua Hagan's top takeaways from his two-day grilling.
Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood seeks 'absolute discharge'
The man who was found not criminally responsible in the stabbing deaths of five people at a house party in Brentwood more than nine years ago is seeking more freedoms.
Trudeau shows no interest in compromising with Meta, Google over online news bill
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is showing no interest in compromising with Meta and Google over a Liberal bill that would make them pay for Canadian journalism that helps the companies generate revenue.
Bank of Canada ends pause on hikes, raises policy rate by 25 basis points
The Bank of Canada raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 per cent on Wednesday, its first increase since pausing hikes in January.
Wrestling icon The Iron Sheik dead at 81
World Wrestling Entertainment legend The Iron Sheik has died. He was 81.
Regina
-
Regina homeless encampment bulldozed after calls from property owner
The dwellings of around a dozen Regina residents experiencing homelessness were bulldozed after calls from the property owner.
-
As temperatures soar, Regina parents keep kids home from schools with no air conditioning
With no air conditioning available at their kids' schools, some Regina parents are opting to keep their children home as temperatures rise.
-
Sask. premier has highest approval rating in Canada, according to poll
At 57 per cent, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has the highest approval rating in Canada, according to a poll from Angus Reid Institute released on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon bakery sees business rise after hiring newcomers from Ukraine
A willingness to hire newcomers to Canada has brought new business to Nestor’s Bakery.
-
Saskatoon driver crashes into laundromat
There were no injuries reported after a car crashed through the front of a Saskatoon laundromat.
-
Regina homeless encampment bulldozed after calls from property owner
The dwellings of around a dozen Regina residents experiencing homelessness were bulldozed after calls from the property owner.
Northern Ontario
-
Wildfire west of Sudbury prompts evacuation order, total active fires in northern Ont. grows to 54
A northern Ontario forest fire that started west of Sudbury on Sunday morning has grown to more than 1,000 hectares and has prompted officials to issue an evacuation order for the immediate area as the number of active fires in the region grows.
-
Two winning tickets sold for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
Two lucky lottery ticket holders in British Columbia and Ontario will split the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot.
-
‘Incompetent’ northern Ont. doctor loses his license to practise medicine
A northern Ontario doctor has been stripped of his medical licence for conduct described as “disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional.”
Edmonton
-
Smith to unveil new-look Alberta cabinet Friday after 6 ministers lose seats
Re-elected Premier Danielle Smith will announce her new cabinet and take questions from reporters on Friday, nearly two weeks after winning Alberta's election.
-
'Major travel delays': Anthony Henday Drive bridge will be closed this weekend
Drivers are being asked to find another way or prepare for delays on the Henday this weekend, because crews need to close a bridge over the North Saskatchewan River.
-
Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian seriously injured: Edmonton police
A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in northeast Edmonton Tuesday night.
Toronto
-
Toronto air quality reaches 'high risk' level due to Ontario, Quebec wildfire smoke
The air quality in Toronto has become so polluted due to forest fires in Quebec and Ontario that strenuous outdoor activities could leave you coughing and with an itchy throat.
-
Indigo founder Heather Reisman retires, almost half of board steps down
Indigo founder Heather Reisman announced she is retiring as almost half of the book retailer's board of directors steps down.
-
Deaths of 2 people in apparent fall from residential building deemed murder-suicide: Toronto police
Toronto police say the deaths of two people in North York last month have been deemed a murder-suicide.
Calgary
-
Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood seeks 'absolute discharge'
The man who was found not criminally responsible in the stabbing deaths of five people at a house party in Brentwood more than nine years ago is seeking more freedoms.
-
Smith to unveil new-look Alberta cabinet Friday after 6 ministers lose seats
Re-elected Premier Danielle Smith will announce her new cabinet and take questions from reporters on Friday, nearly two weeks after winning Alberta's election.
-
National Music Centre, King Eddy free on Canada Day
The National Music Centre is celebrating its seventh birthday in the best way possible on July 1. They're letting in everyone for free.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man arrested, facing murder charge in the killing of Claudia Iacono
Police have made an arrest in the killing of Claudia Iacono, the daughter-in-law of Mafia associate Moreno Gallo, after she was gunned down at the wheel of her car in Montreal last month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert lifted after child found 'safe and sound' in Quebec: police
Quebec provincial police have lifted an Amber Alert for a one-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted earlier Wednesday after reporting the toddler was found 'safe and sound' in the Saint-Hyacinthe area.
-
Over 20 municipalities take Quebec to court over French-language law
The coalition of 23 Quebec municipalities are challenging the French-language law (Bill 96) on the following points: contracts and communication, the obligation to adopt resolution to maintain bilingual status, illegal searches and seizures, government grants and the obligation to discipline employees.
Ottawa
-
Special Air Quality Statement
Special Air Quality Statement | Wildfire smoke blankets Ottawa for a third day
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Ottawa, with the air quality at 10+ "very high risk" at 8;30 a.m.
-
Plug-in air purifier blamed for row house fire in Craig Henry area
The Ottawa Fire Service says a plug-in air purifier is to blame for a fire on Craig Henry Drive Tuesday.
-
Home in the haze: Staying safe while pregnant under a smoky Kingston sky
CTV's Kimberley Johnson, pregnant in her third trimester, shares her experience of staying safe while her home of Kingston, Ont. is blanketed by wildfire smoke.
Atlantic
-
A 'whole list of hazards' are keeping residents near N.S. fire zones under evacuation: officials
It is still not safe for some evacuated residents whose houses were spared from wildfire damage to return home, officials from Halifax Regional Municipality and the District of Shelburne said.
-
Shelburne volunteer fire chief says wildfire efforts have 'been a fight'
The chief of the Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department says the blaze near Barrington Lake, which is now classified as “held,” is unlike anything he’s ever seen.
-
Cyber gang behind N.S. breach says it erased stolen data, but experts urge caution
The ransomware group behind an attack on a file-sharing service that resulted in the theft of personal data from as many as 100,000 Nova Scotians claims it has deleted the stolen information.
Kitchener
-
Six Region of Waterloo councillors announce support for amalgamation
One unified city – that’s what six Region of Waterloo councillors say they want when it comes to the future of the region’s municipal governance.
-
Poor air quality in Waterloo region and Guelph will continue into the weekend: Environment Canada
High levels of air pollution have developed in Waterloo region and Wellington County as smoke plumes from wildfires burning in Quebec and northeastern Ontario continue to blow into the region, Environment Canada says.
-
Plan to build tallest towers in Kitchener sees pushback at neighbourhood meeting
The plan to build what would be the tallest towers in Kitchener came under the scrutiny of those who would be living nearby.
Vancouver
-
Health minister promises expansion of overwhelmed Surrey Memorial Hospital
Surrey Memorial Hospital will be expanded, Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Wednesday, with more details to come in the next five months.
-
'Things just keep getting more expensive': B.C. residents brace for another interest rate hike
With the Bank of Canada increasing its overnight lending rate 25 basis points, some Vancouver residents voiced their concerns regarding housing affordability.
-
Extreme fire danger prompts Vancouver BBQ ban
Barbecues are being banned on all of Vancouver's beaches and in all city parks due to the extreme risk of wildfires.
Vancouver Island
-
Extended highway closure expected due to wildfire near Port Alberni
There's no end in sight for the closure of Highway 4 on Vancouver Island – the only highway leading to the communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet – due to a wildfire burning in the area.
-
Speed and alcohol likely factors in fatal Nanaimo crash
A 33-year-old man from Nanaimo is dead after a single-vehicle crash south of the city Tuesday.
-
Missing Vancouver Island man found dead: RCMP
A 39-year-old man who was reported missing from Lake Cowichan has been found dead. Mounties say the body of Matthew Mueller was discovered on Tuesday.