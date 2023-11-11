‘They fought for our lives’: St. James comes together for Remembrance Day

The St. James community served up a hearty meal and a heartfelt appreciation Saturday in honour of Remembrance Day.

As music filled the Royal Canadian Legion St. James Branch No. 4 Saturday afternoon, warm chili prepared in-house filled the bowls of those who served and continue to serve in Canada’s military, as well as their families.

It provides the community with an annual opportunity to come together.

“People talk to the veterans. They mingle with their fellow comrades,” said legion president Mike Thayer.

That camaraderie is especially important to Master Corporal Mark Goldade, a 14-year member of the Canadian Armed Forces.

“This is actually my last year in uniform as a serving member and my last Remembrance Day in uniform,” Goldade said.

Goldade began his military career in Winnipeg and comes from a long line of service members, including his grandfather – a veteran who served in the Second World War.

“The importance of today is to remember those that have come before us, first and foremost,” Goldade said. “We have the ceremony to remember, to reflect.”

Earlier, hundreds attended the ceremony in Bruce Park, including Amy Lindal – whose husband serves with the Royal Canadian Air Force – and her two children.

“We find it very important to be here to be part of remembering our veterans,” Lindall said. “Remembering the people that are important and the lives that we’ve lost and to honour those that are still out serving and fighting now.”

A sentiment shared by a group of young Girl Guides.

“We should always remember those who went to war and didn't come back,” said Sylvie Lerm.

“Because they fought for our lives,” added Amora Buscemi.

At the St. James Legion, dozens remembered and reflected, paying homage to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It's a recognition of what these people have done,” said community member George Gamby.