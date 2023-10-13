Winnipeg

    • 'They're important for us': U of W hosting symposium on bats

    Though many people may find bats creepy and associate them with creatures like vampires, they serve an important role in our ecosystem.

    According to Craig Willis, a professor and graduate program chair in the Department of Biology at the U of W, there are six species of bats in Manitoba -- many of which are at risk of endangerment.

    “They’re important for us just as a very cool and fascinating and interesting part of nature, but they also do important jobs in our ecosystems,” he said, noting that bats eat large quantities of insect pests.

    To learn more about the research being down on bats, the University of Winnipeg Bat Lab is hosting the 51st annual meeting of the North American Society for Bat Research (NASBR) from Oct. 11 to 15.

    During the symposium, more than 330 scientists from around the world are sharing their research on bats and conservation. The conference includes a curling fundraiser, mentor lunch, and student mixer, and concludes with an outreach event at FortWhyte Alive.

    “I’m part of a committee that every time we do this conference annually, we host an outreach program so that we can engage with educators in that area and familiarize them with resources that they can bring into their classrooms,” said Aja Sherman, database curator at Bat Eco-Interactions.

    Watch above to find out more about the conference and the state of bats in Manitoba.

    - With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.

