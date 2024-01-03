Thieves break into Bear Clan office, steal up to 50 jackets meant for community members

The Bear Clan Patrol has been left disappointed following a series of break-ins dating back to October 2023.

According to Johnathan Drozdowski, the Bear Clan’s treasurer and secretary, the organization’s Winnipeg office has been the target of four or five break-ins over the last few months, including one incident on Tuesday.

He said the break-ins began with people coming in through the building’s HVAC system.

“We were kind surprised that someone would actually take the time to come through the wall like that,” Drozdowski said, adding that office also had the front door smashed in.

He said the thieves have taken cheques, gloves, bikes, flashlights, as well as other tools. However, he said what is most disappointing is the 40 to 50 stolen jackets that were supposed to be given out to community members.

He said the situation is upsetting because the people who are breaking in and stealing are preventing the items from getting to those who need them.

“It makes me sad,” Drozdowski said. “I totally understand that there’s a real struggle with the way the economy has been, with the rising prices of everything. Unfortunately, you’re taking from people who are just trying to give these jackets and items out to people to help the community.”

Beyond the missing items, the Bear Clan has also had to fix some damage that was caused to office during the break-ins.

Now, the organization is worried about the Bear Clan vehicle being stolen as well.

“We don’t know what they’re doing with it, and we don’t want somebody trying to act as if they are Bear Clan and trying to gain the trust of somebody,” Drozdowski said, adding there is a similar concern anytime Bear Clan vests go missing.

Anyone who may know anything about these break-ins is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers.

