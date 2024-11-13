Third person charged in shooting death of Winnipegger

A third person has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting last summer.

Winnipeg police say 28-year-old Raine Janelle Dakota Gauthier, 28, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second degree murder.

She was detained in custody.

Police say the arrest is in connection to an Aug. 7 homicide investigation.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Redwood Avenue at 10:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find a man suffering from serious injuries. Police provided emergency medical care. The man was then transported to hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

He was identified as Colin Jesse Bernardin Hiebert, 32, from Winnipeg.

Police say his family was notified.

Two others were previously charged in connection with the case.

Jared Jackson Bushie, 32, from Winnipeg was charged with second-degree murder.

Pierre Flett, 36, from Winnipeg also faces a second-degree murder charge, as well as several other offences.

None of the charges have been proven in court.