Two charged following shooting death in North End

Two people have been charged after a man was fatally shot in the North End Wednesday night.

Winnipeg police responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue at 10:30 p.m. A man was found with serious injuries. He was given emergency care at the scene and taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Colin Jessie Bernardin Hebert of Winnipeg.

Police have since arrested 36-year-old Pierre Flett and 32-year-old Jared Jackson Bushie, both of Winnipeg, in connection with the incident.

Flett and Bushie have been charged with second-degree murder, while Flett is also facing multiple firearm offences.

The two are in custody, and the charges have not been proven in court. The investigation continues.