WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Two charged following shooting death in North End

    Winnipeg Police investigate the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue on Aug. 9, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg Police investigate the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue on Aug. 9, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    Two people have been charged after a man was fatally shot in the North End Wednesday night.

    Winnipeg police responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue at 10:30 p.m. A man was found with serious injuries. He was given emergency care at the scene and taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

    He has been identified as Colin Jessie Bernardin Hebert of Winnipeg.

    Police have since arrested 36-year-old Pierre Flett and 32-year-old Jared Jackson Bushie, both of Winnipeg, in connection with the incident.

    Flett and Bushie have been charged with second-degree murder, while Flett is also facing multiple firearm offences.

    The two are in custody, and the charges have not been proven in court. The investigation continues.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Algeria's Imane Khelif wins Olympic women's boxing gold

    Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has won a gold medal Friday at the Paris Olympics, emerging as a champion from a tumultuous run at the Games where she endured intense scrutiny in the ring and online abuse from around the world over misconceptions about her womanhood.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News