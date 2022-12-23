'This is just magical': Kids skate with Santa

Kids in St. Vital got to meet the big man in the red suit and have a skate with Saint Nick Friday afternoon.

It was the second annual 'Skate with Santa' event at Dakota Community Centre. CEO Michele Augert said it was a much bigger event this time around.

"Last year with COVID there were lots of restrictions, it was still a great event but we probably have at least five times the people here this year," she said.

The skate ran from noon until 4:00 p.m. Augert said they were expecting more than 500 people to attend.

"This is just magical, especially after a few years of not having the opportunity to get out and celebrate," said Augert.

The event also featured a pop-up market for the last-minute Christmas shoppers, as well as bouncy castles, face painting, and other activities for the kids.

"It is just absolutely thrilling to us to see all the kids and see all their parents and everybody having a wonderful time," said Augert.

A sentiment echoed by Santa.

"Such a wonderful time here with all the children. They're such wonderful skaters," he said.

Santa said the kids were asking him for all sorts of toys for Christmas. "They talked about some dolls and some video games, but my favourite – if I'm being honest – is when they requested the slime," he said.

Augert said the event will for sure be back next holiday season.

"Dakota Community Centre plays a huge role in our community and we have events throughout the year," she said. "We're so proud to be able to offer these free of charge, and we expect that with the success of this year, we'll be back again next year."