WINNIPEG -- The 2020 TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival has announced its headlining acts, and they include some homegrown talent.

The festival, which is collaborating with True North Sports & Entertainment, is on from June 11 to 19.

Jimmy Cuddy Band opens the event on June 11, Manitoba’s Faouzia plays on June 13, and multi-instrumentalist Ben Harper performs on June 17 with opener Mendeleyev. All three of these concerts will take place at the Burton Cummings Theatre.

"The TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival has been an institution in our city's cultural scene for 30 years and True North is proud to collaborate with Jazz Winnipeg for the first time to present the headlining artists for the 2020 festival," said Kevin Donnelly, senior vice president of venues and entertainment with True North, in a news release.

"The Burton Cummings Theatre lends itself to the intimate live music experiences that the festival is known for and we are excited to officially be a part of this year's event."

Additional concerts at clubs and other venues in Winnipeg, as well as free programming at The Cube Stage in Old market Square will be announced through April.

Tickets for the shows at the Burton Cummings Theatre will be available on Ticketmaster. Presale begins on March 10, and general sale on March 13.