Thompson airport gets $52M loan for redevelopment

The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) has signed a deal to lend $52 million to help pay for the redevelopment of Manitoba's Thompson Regional Airport including the replacement of the terminal building which is sinking into the permafrost.

CIB says that without the financing and other government support, the existing airport terminal building would eventually be inoperable.

The airport provides passenger and cargo services to those in northern Manitoba and western Nunavut.

It covers 37 northern communities, including 15 remote Indigenous communities only accessible by air and ice roads.

The redevelopment plan includes the extension of sewer lines from the new terminal, parking lots and service roads.

It will also see the construction of new apron and taxiways and the expansion of existing apron and related infrastructure.

