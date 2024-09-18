WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Thompson vet clinic closing at end of year

    Tobi Wilson's pet dogs Polly (left to right), Luigi, Neaera and Remi (front), use North of 55 Veterinary Services in Thompson. The clinic, the only one in the city, is closing at the end of the year. (Tobi Wilson) Tobi Wilson's pet dogs Polly (left to right), Luigi, Neaera and Remi (front), use North of 55 Veterinary Services in Thompson. The clinic, the only one in the city, is closing at the end of the year. (Tobi Wilson)
    Share

    North of 55 Veterinary Services – the only veterinarian service in Thompson, Man. – is shutting its doors at the end of the year.

    On Tuesday, veterinarian Dr. Keri Hudson Reykdal announced the clinic would be closing for good as of Dec. 31, 2024, citing issues that include a shortage of veterinary professionals, the difficulty of work-life balance in a small community, and the challenges of living in the north.

    “Coming to this community during Covid and building a business was incredibly challenging,” she said in the announcement. 

    “But during my time here, I have built many relationships with clients, some who I now consider friends. 

    Tobi Wilson, who lives in Norway House but uses Thompson’s veterinary service, said it’s nerve-wracking to have to travel long distances for vet care.

    “It’s the longest drive of your life if your pet is sick,” she said.

    Wilson said going forward, she hopes to have a reliable vet option closer to home.

    “I know I have a vet in Winnipeg, but for emergency situations, I think that’s going to be my only option after December,” she said.

    “So I’m hoping that nothing happens to our dogs or to our pets.”

    Hudson Reykdal said it was a difficult decision to close the clinic, adding that she is still willing to provide veterinary care on a limited basis.

    More information on how clients should proceed regarding medical records, appointments, and prescriptions can be found on the Facebook page for North of 55 Veterinary Services.

    -          With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Exploding electronic devices kill 14, wound 450 in second day of explosions in Lebanon

    Lebanon's health ministry said Wednesday that at least 14 people were killed and 450 others wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000. Here are the latest updates.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News