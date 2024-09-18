Thompson vet clinic closing at end of year

North of 55 Veterinary Services – the only veterinarian service in Thompson, Man. – is shutting its doors at the end of the year.

On Tuesday, veterinarian Dr. Keri Hudson Reykdal announced the clinic would be closing for good as of Dec. 31, 2024, citing issues that include a shortage of veterinary professionals, the difficulty of work-life balance in a small community, and the challenges of living in the north.

“Coming to this community during Covid and building a business was incredibly challenging,” she said in the announcement.

“But during my time here, I have built many relationships with clients, some who I now consider friends.

Tobi Wilson, who lives in Norway House but uses Thompson’s veterinary service, said it’s nerve-wracking to have to travel long distances for vet care.

“It’s the longest drive of your life if your pet is sick,” she said.

Wilson said going forward, she hopes to have a reliable vet option closer to home.

“I know I have a vet in Winnipeg, but for emergency situations, I think that’s going to be my only option after December,” she said.

“So I’m hoping that nothing happens to our dogs or to our pets.”

Hudson Reykdal said it was a difficult decision to close the clinic, adding that she is still willing to provide veterinary care on a limited basis.

More information on how clients should proceed regarding medical records, appointments, and prescriptions can be found on the Facebook page for North of 55 Veterinary Services.

- With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock.