Three arrested after downtown stabbing: Police

A 57-year-old man is recovering in hospital after a stabbing in downtown Winnipeg Friday night.

Police said it happened just before 11:00 p.m. on Feb. 3, when they were called to the 600 block of Main Street for a report of an assault.

Responding officers found a 57-year-old man suffering from significant stabbing-related injuries. They began emergency care and the victim was rushed to hospital in unstable condition.

Police say he has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Three suspects were arrested nearby, in the 500 block of Main Street. Police seized a knife and recovered some of the victim’s property.

The Major Crimes Unit is now investigating.

Police believe a group confronted the victim without provocation. The victim and suspects did not know each other.

Three men, all 20 years old, have been charged with aggravated assault and robbery.

They remain behind bars.