Three attempts made to smuggle drugs into Stony Mountain: RCMP

RCMP in Stonewall have foiled three attempts to smuggle drugs into Stony Mountain Institution in just over a week.

The first incident happened on May 22. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person throwing items over the fence at the federal prison.

A male suspect was caught outside the fence. Police seized several packages containing drugs. During the arrest, the suspect briefly got away but he was caught with the help an off-duty correctional officer.

RCMP said the packages contained more than 300 prescription pills, 60 grams of methamphetamine, 85 grams of cannabis resin, and cannabis.

A 32-year-old man from Fairford, Man. faces drug trafficking charges. He remains behind bars.

A few days later, on May 25, RCMP responded to reports of a drone flying outside Stony Mountain Institution.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) found the drone, which had a package attached to it.

It contained more than 100 grams of cannabis, 230 grams of methamphetamine, 400 grams of resin and 50 tablets of prescription medication.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

The third attempt to smuggle drugs into the prison came on May 30, around 8:30 p.m., when Mounties responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle near the institution.

Officers found three men, as well as several packages that had been thrown over the fence. The packages contained 150 grams of methamphetamine, 30 grams of fentanyl and 90 grams of resin.

The three men - A 39-year-old from the RM of St. Clements, a 37-year-old from Selkirk, and a 36-year-old from Oakbank - all face charges and remain in police custody.

The CSC estimates the total institutional value of the drugs seized to be more than $1.4 million.