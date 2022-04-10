Three people dead, one person in custody following house fire in Portage la Prairie: RCMP
Three people are dead following a house fire in Portage la Prairie, and RCMP officers are describing the deaths as suspicious.
Mounties were initially called to the fire on 7th Street SE around 1 a.m. on Sunday.
When officers got to the scene, firefighters were working to extinguish the fire.
Once the fire was extinguished, three people were found dead inside the home. RCMP noted these deaths are considered suspicious.
Police have one man in custody.
The RCMP’s major crime services, the forensic identification section, the Portage la Prairie detachment and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia lines up more firepower
Ukrainian forces dug in while Russia lined up more firepower Sunday and tapped a decorated general to take centralized control of the war ahead of a potentially decisive showdown in eastern Ukraine that could start within days.
Live updates: Syrian army defector calls Russian general a war criminal
Russia's newly appointed battlefield commander in Ukraine made his reputation crushing resistance to Syrian President Bashar Assad during that country's devastating civil war.
Loblaws resolves snack price dispute, Frito-Lay returning to store shelves
Loblaw Companies Ltd. and PepsiCo Inc. have resolved a more than month-long dispute that halted shipments of several snack food brands to the Canadian retailer.
Renowned Canadian conductor Boris Brott remembered after alleged hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont.
A funeral for prominent Canadian conductor Boris Brott was held Sunday after the artistic director was killed in an alleged hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont. earlier this week.
Youngest Canadians avoid home buying, see wealth fall for first time since pandemic started: StatCan
Recent data from Statistics Canada show the youngest households in Canada saw their wealth decrease for the first time since the pandemic began as they avoided home purchases and reduced their financial assets.
Living with COVID-19: Experts divided on U.K. plan as cases soar
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's conservative government is determined to stick to its 'living with COVID' plan, but experts disagree on whether the country is coping well.
Ontario reports 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 15 additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday and 15 additional deaths due to the disease.
Queen chats with COVID-19 patients, nurses at U.K. hospital
Queen Elizabeth II, after her own recent bout with COVID-19, empathized with patients, doctors and nurses at a London hospital last week as she listened to their stories about life on the front lines of the pandemic.
New study suggests mushrooms may talk to each other with up to 50 'words'
A new study has found that mushrooms may be able to communicate with each other through patterns in electrical signals.
Regina
-
Regina police ask for help identifying driver involved in crash that sent child to hospital
Regina Police Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and driver that struck a nine-year-old pedestrian early Saturday afternoon.
-
Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia lines up more firepower
Ukrainian forces dug in while Russia lined up more firepower Sunday and tapped a decorated general to take centralized control of the war ahead of a potentially decisive showdown in eastern Ukraine that could start within days.
-
‘An Indigenous worldview’: Reconciliation partnerships highlighted at SUMA convention
Delegates from communities across Saskatchewan were given the opportunity to learn of ways to incorporate reconciliation into their towns and cities at this past week’s Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) convention.
Saskatoon
-
'They're really here': Ukrainian U of S student reunites with family fleeing war
Reuniting with his family fleeing the war in Ukraine is a moment University of Saskatchewan student Bohdan Titorenko has been waiting for over a month and will never forget.
-
Saskatoon explores options for cracking down on unpaid parking tickets
City of Saskatoon administration is looking at new options for collecting unpaid parking tickets.
-
Families of missing Sask. Indigenous women gather for somber birthday celebration
Saturday marked another difficult day for Brian Gallagher, who marked his missing daughter's 32nd birthday.
Northern Ontario
-
More than $10K in narcotics, Glock 17 seized in Sault drug bust
Two suspected drug dealers in their 20s were arrested in Sault Ste. Marie around 12:30 p.m. Friday which resulted in the seizure of yellow fentanyl and crystal meth, police say.
-
North Bay pierogi-making workshop supports Ukrainians
The proceeds of a North Bay pierogi-making workshop are going to The Vest Project to purchase protective equipment for people in Ukraine.
-
Ford announces $75M for Northlander train revival
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney announced in Timmins on Sunday the government will spend $75 million to restore passenger rail service connecting the northern and southern regions.
Edmonton
-
'A huge rift:' COVID-19 response strains relationships in northern Alberta county
The mayor of High Level, a town in Alberta's far northwest corner, says she has not spoken to the county government for several weeks.
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
Artists craft larger-than-life Ukrainian Easter eggs to raise money for displaced families
Local artists are using their talents to create massive Easter eggs in support of a charity helping displaced Ukrainian families.
Toronto
-
Renowned Canadian conductor Boris Brott remembered after alleged hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont.
A funeral for prominent Canadian conductor Boris Brott was held Sunday after the artistic director was killed in an alleged hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont. earlier this week.
-
Vigil held for international student shot dead outside Toronto subway station
A vigil was held Sunday for a 21-year-old international student who was shot and killed outside of a downtown Toronto subway station earlier this week.
-
Ontario reports 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 15 additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday and 15 additional deaths due to the disease.
Calgary
-
'It's earth shattering': Calgary couple finds home ransacked by thieves posing as city workers
The Russells say their home was broken into last Wednesday when they were not home by a man and a woman, posing as City of Calgary employees.
-
Road work ahead: Calgary lays out construction projects on the go this year
With more than $140 million in infrastructure investment scheduled for the construction season in Calgary this year, officials say the city is moving ahead with projects to improve movement on roads and access to many communities and businesses.
-
'We've got work to do': Local organization gathers to promote awareness for women's safety
Advocates with Calgary-based Pin-Up-Girl, an organization working to end violence against women, took to Tomkins Park on Sunday to spread awareness about female safety.
Montreal
-
Frustration over COVID-19 restrictions boosts Quebec Conservatives ahead of fall vote
In a province where opposition parties have generally backed the government's COVID-19 restrictions, Conservative leader Eric Duhaime has built support through his opposition to lockdown measures. His party, which received less than two per cent of the vote in Quebec's 2018 provincial election when it was led by Adrien Pouliot, is now regularly polling in second or third place.
-
Quebec announces $225.8 million plan to support cultural sector
Quebec Minister of Culture and Communications Nathalie Roy announced on Sunday a new $225.8 million plan to support the province's cultural community, which has been hard hit by the pandemic.
-
Short track icon Charles Hamelin scores bronze in final race of his career
Quebec’s Charles Hamelin wrapped up his long career with a bronze medal in the 5,000-metre relaySunday at the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships.
Ottawa
-
Canadians with disabilities feeling left behind by federal budget
Canadians living with disabilities say they’re being left behind by the Liberal government, after a promised disability benefit was not included in last week’s budget.
-
This 80-year-old Ottawa home is on the market for $1.649 million
An 80-year-old home in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood is on the market for $1.649 million, with the agent saying the home is on the market primarily for land value.
-
Woman calls for help with smart watch after overnight crash
A woman was able to call for help using her Apple Watch after crashing her vehicle overnight in the Metcalfe area.
Atlantic
-
Maritime provinces prepare to start administering 2nd COVID-19 booster shots
New Brunswick pharmacies will soon be administering second COVID-19 booster doses for those aged 50 and older in the province, following updated guidelines recently released by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).
-
'Our lobsters are gold plated now': Atlantic Canada lobster exports, prices soar
For many, summer in the Maritimes would not be complete without fresh lobster. But locals and tourists alike could have to shell out more for the crustaceans as prices reach historic highs.
-
Nova Scotia man wants visa for refugee wife stranded overseas due to war
A Nova Scotia man is trying to get a visa approved for his wife to come to Canada after they were separated due to the war in Ukraine.
Kitchener
-
'Don't want people to get used to war': Waterloo demonstration highlights violence overseas
A local demonstration at the train tracks along Father David Bauer Drive in Waterloo was held on Sunday in hopes of giving a sense of the horror being seen in Eastern Ukraine.
-
School staff shortages, grenade in mail, UW quarterback: Top stories of the week
Staff shortages at Waterloo Region schools, a grenade discovered in the mail, and a noteworthy quarterback for the University of Waterloo round out the top stories of the week.
-
Kittens found in trash bag taken to humane society, Kitchener residents arrested: WRPS
Police have arrested two people from Kitchener after four live kittens were found in a trash bag.
Vancouver
-
Victim identified, suspect vehicle sought after fatal Maple Ridge shooting
Homicide investigators have identified the man killed in an apparent targeted shooting in Maple Ridge Saturday afternoon.
-
'All the fun stuff, all gone': B.C.'s school food guidelines would impact bake sales, fundraisers
A Surrey mom says the province's new proposal on food in schools are far too restrictive, and could mean the end of popular and profitable fundraisers like pizza day.
-
Missing man wanted on Mental Health Act warrant, Coquitlam RCMP say
Mounties in Coquitlam are advising the public of a man wanted on a Mental Health Act warrant who they say they are "obliged to apprehend."
Vancouver Island
-
Power out for nearly 30,000 amid April snowfall on Vancouver Island
Nearly 30,000 BC Hydro customers north of Nanaimo were without power for several hours Sunday morning as crews dealt with the effects of a rare April snow storm.
-
Victoria yacht designer receiving almost $1M in provincial funding for electric boat project
A Victoria-based luxury yacht designer will receive nearly $1 million from a provincial government zero-emission vehicle initiative for its work developing an electric catamaran.
-
'All the fun stuff, all gone': B.C.'s school food guidelines would impact bake sales, fundraisers
A Surrey mom says the province's new proposal on food in schools are far too restrictive, and could mean the end of popular and profitable fundraisers like pizza day.