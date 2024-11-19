Throne speech promises ER wait times strategy, more competition for grocers

A new ER wait times strategy, more surgeons in Selkirk, and a plan to ban restrictive practices that stifle competition for grocery stores were among the promises laid out in the NDP government’s throne speech.

Premier Wab Kinew’s government outlined its priorities for the coming year Tuesday and the Manitoba legislature.

Kinew said a major theme in this year’s throne speech is affordability – and with that comes the promise to freeze hydro electricity rates for one year starting in 2025.

The premier said his government will also crack down on what he described as “anti-competitive contracts” for grocery stores. He said current covenants restrict competition in certain areas, but his government will plan to ban this practice.

“The idea behind going after restrictive covenants is to end the practice of large businesses freezing out competition,” Kinew said, noting without competition, grocery prices go higher.

Health-care promises in throne speech

On the health-care front, Kinew’s government is promising a new ER wait times strategy, though few details around this strategy were released in the speech.

In Selkirk, the NDP government promised to lower wait times by adding 800 new hip and knee surgeries at the city’s hospital. Kinew said the province is spending about $4 million annually to bring two new surgeons and an anesthetist to the hospital.

In Lac du Bonnet, work on the long-promised personal care home is said to begin before the end of the year.

The speech notes another 102 fully staffed beds will open in 2025 throughout the province, and the Children’s Hospital emergency department at Health Sciences Centre will be renovated.

Kinew said the province is also moving forward with designs for the Victoria General Hospital and Eriksdale's E.M. Crowe Memorial Hospital emergency rooms.

For those sick of the tattered and flimsy paper Manitoba Health cards, the design for the new plastic cards was unveiled featuring images of the Northern Lights. Kinew said Manitobans will be able to apply for the new cards this December.

In a statement, president of the Manitoba Association for Health Care Professionals Jason Linklater said hiring more health-care professionals sounds great; however, the issue lies in the execution.

He added the government has created new allied health positions, but is struggling to fill these roles.

“Vacancy rates in key areas aren’t budging, and in some cases they are getting worse. Meanwhile, Manitoba is struggling to retain specialized health-care professionals on the front line,” he said.

“With every government announcement they are asked to do more, and they are told more help is on the way, but it’s not happening fast enough. There is still no plan for allied health – and no contract.”

Other throne speech promises

Here are a few other promises included in the throne speech this year:

Initial design work and consultations have begun on the first phase of twinning the Trans-Canada Highway east.

A promise to change the rules so on-reserve First Nations people can vote in school board elections.

Modernize the Environment Act to make “big polluters” pay for environmental breaches. Kinew said this could take the form of higher fines or penalties.

Establish an all-party committee to look at freedom of the press and the future of local journalism.

Strengthen protections for renters with new laws. Kinew said there is a need for stronger tools for the province to address “bad actors” – pointing to limited penalties available for the province to impose on landlords who improperly evict tenants.

Continued progress on the upgrades to the North End Water Pollution Control Centre. While there was no promise from the province to commit money to the cost over-runs, the premier said the province is going to make this project happen. He said more details will be released in the near future.

Introduce new legislation to protect elections and democracy from “third-party and foreign interference.”

You can read the full throne speech on the province’s website.

This is a developing story. More to come