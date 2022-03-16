'Time of transition': Roussin looks back on pandemic and what is next in Manitoba

No matter if Manitobans agreed with the restrictions and handling of the pandemic, Dr. Brent Roussin said the past two years have been hard on everyone.

The chief provincial public health officer reflected over the past two years and also touched on how the province plans to move forward.

"It's difficult to put into words how difficult these past two years have been for Manitobans," said Roussin.

He said people have had to deal with loss on several levels, whether it be losing a loved one, losing out on opportunities to celebrate happy occasions as well as losing businesses.

"Due to the pandemic and the necessary restrictions, many Manitobans have had their mental health adversely affected."

Despite the impact the pandemic has had on the province, Roussin said Manitobans stepped up to help limit the impact of COVID-19 as best as possible, by following health orders and getting vaccinated when called to do so.

With that, he said now is a 'time of transition' saying health orders have come to an end, health recommendations in their place and Manitoba is now green on the Pandemic Response System.

He added now is a time for healing and recognizing that no matter how someone feels about the pandemic, everyone struggled.

"We may have not agreed on the best approach on public health measures and different measures during the pandemic. We may not all agree on the timing of the loosening of the restrictions. But I am sure we all can agree that all Manitobans have been faced with tremendous challenges and difficulties during these last two years."

Even with restrictions being loosened and life returning to a more pre-pandemic normal, Roussin said health officials will continue to monitor COVID-19 in Manitoba.

"The virus isn't done with us. We are going to continually monitor COVID-19 nationally, in Manitoba, and around the world and certainly focus on those key indicators that we have become aware of. This is the last formal COVID-19 briefing but I can assure Manitobans that our work on this virus is not stopping at this point."

FOUR NEW COVID DEATHS; HOSPITAL CASES DROP SIGNIFICANTLY

Manitoba added another four deaths linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,721.

There was some positive news though as hospital numbers dropped significantly to 334, with 152 still infectious with COVID.

The ICU also saw numbers drop to 13 total patients, eight still infectious.

Another 245 cases were added and the active case count is 5,911, but health officials have told Manitobans previously that cases are likely higher as at-home rapid tests are not counted in the daily total.

The five-day test positivity rate is 15.6 per cent.