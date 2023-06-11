Tinkertown dealing with staffing issues, could reduce hours

Tinkertown is in danger of having to partially close some days of the week, saying it's seen a massive drop in job applications.

Randy Saluk, the owner of Tinkertown, said he's been struggling to hire enough staff since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been a hard year again, Saluk said. "The last three years have been hard and I thought this summer would have been better. And we are very short staffed."

He says they typically get upwards of 250 applications per year. So far this season, he estimates he's only received between 50 to 60.

"To be open daily we need two shifts of 55 so 110 people here. And we're just not getting it."

Saluk says they might need to reduce the amusement park's operating days per week, shorting his already tight summer season.

He's looking to fill all positions. "Just basically any just general help. I mean ride operators, cooking staff kitchen staff."

Tinkertown is not the only operation in short supply of summer job applicants. The Winnipeg Goldeyes said while they have filled most positions, cooks are still needed at the ballpark.

Across Canada, May employment rates for youth aged 15-24 dropped by 2.8 per cent in one year. Data from Statistics Canada found full-time students in this age range also fell to 63.8 per cent, a drop from a record-high of 69.5 per cent in 2022 and 67.7 in 2019.

Kieren Young, 17, has worked for the City of Winnipeg for the past two summers as a wading pool attendant.

"It was very fun to do. Very long days but very fun. I played with the kids, splashed around. Had a bunch of fun," said Young.

His 14-year-old sister Payton is hoping to volunteer instead of work this summer, but hasn't applied anywhere yet.

"This summer I would love to volunteer to pick up garbage and maybe help the homeless," Payton said.

Kieren says his friends usually work or volunteer all year round. He is encouraging other teens to apply for summer jobs.

"Do it, it's good money. Or if you do volunteer it's good experience," Kieren said.