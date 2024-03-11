Toffoli, Miller ready for Jets debut as Washington pays a visit
Winnipeg’s newest Jets have arrived and are ready for game action.
Tyler Toffoli and Colin Miller – who were acquired from the New Jersey Devils before the NHL trade deadline – touched down in Winnipeg Sunday and will suit up for their new team Monday night.
“I’ve been pretty fortunate being able to kind of gone through this before and know the nerves and butterflies are going to be there,” said Toffoli following the morning skate on Monday. “But at the same time, it’s exciting and the team is awesome. Like I said, I’ve felt like I fit in really well so far. Just excited to come here tonight and play the game.”
“It’s always fun playing here,” said Miller. “Obviously, in the playoffs, it’s another level. So I look forward to being on the other side of it tonight.”
Toffoli is expected to slot in on the second line next to Sean Monahan and Alex Iafallo – two players he has played with before in his NHL career – while Miller is expected to play on the third pair next to Dylan Samberg.
Both were also getting some work on the power play – Toffoli on the top line and Miller rotating on the second unit.
“I’ve been there all year. I’ve been there kind of throughout my career too,” said Toffoli. “Obviously, some really skilled players there and [I’m] just trying to fit in and make all the plays that I normally do on the power play and not really change too much.”
Head coach Rick Bowness said both players should fit in nicely into the lineup, even with their limited time spent with the team.
“They know how to play the game. There’s not that many different systems in the NHL. They’ll know quickly that we play a pressure game. So again, they’re veterans, they know how to play the game. They understand the league and what you can and can’t get away with, regardless of the system. So we’re very comfortable throwing them right out there,” said Bowness.
The new acquisitions couldn’t arrive at a better time for the Jets as they are coming off a 5-0 beat down at the hands of the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.
After the game, Bowness called it the worst game he has been part of since arriving in Winnipeg.
On Monday, he addressed those comments and said he knows his team will bounce back from this.
“I was more upset at myself than I was at the players. So that’s easy to overcome. Yeah, we’ll respond. This is a good group, we’re a good team, we’re having a good year and I have full faith that they’re going to respond.”
The Washington Capitals are in Winnipeg on Monday. The team is currently on the outside looking in regarding the playoff picture. They are sitting with 69 points, three points back of the last wild card spot.
“They’re right there. They’re knocking on the door and they had a big game there last game,” Bowness said. “They’re scoring goals and a desperate hungry hockey team…Every game from here on out is going to get tougher and tougher. So just be ready to respond.”
The game gets underway at 6:30 p.m. CT, with Connor Hellebuyck getting the start in net for the Jets.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi running for Alberta NDP leadership
Former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi has officially announced he is running to be the leader of the Alberta NDP.
Magnotta transfer to medium-security prison prompts MPs to call corrections head, warden to testify
MPs agreed on Monday to launch a limited new parliamentary examination of Canada's prison transfer policies, in light of the new attention around the 2022 decision to transfer notorious Canadian killer Luka Magnotta from a maximum- to medium-security prison.
Kate's doctored photo raises concerns about tools that let everyone easily edit images
In an age when digital editing tools are more widespread and easier than ever to use, what even is a photo anymore?
Driver charged after flying wheel shatters windshield on major Toronto highway
A driver has been charged after a wheel separated from their vehicle and shattered the windshield of another car on a major Toronto-area highway.
Ottawa public school board proposes allowing students without passing grades to participate in graduation
A proposed change to the graduation ceremony policy of the Ottawa Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) would see the board switch to equity-based commencement ceremonies and allow for students without passing grades to participate.
The French government says it's being targeted by cyberattacks of 'unprecedented intensity'
The French government said Monday that several of its services have been targetted by cyberattacks of “unprecedented intensity,” and a special crisis centre was activated to restore online services.
opinion Was the Princess of Wales thrown under the bus in the royal photo fiasco?
It was supposed to be the image that calmed all the rumours about the Princess of Wales as she recovers after abdominal surgery. But royal commentator Afua Hagan writes it was anything but, and it's a stark example of Kensington Palace's struggle with tradition and the public's thirst for knowledge in the age of social media.
What is caffeine intoxication and how can you prevent it?
For many, a morning routine is not complete without a cup of joe. While rare, there is always a potential for caffeine intoxication if a person is drinking irresponsibly.
'I'm struggling': Repayments of COVID-19 benefits leaving some Torontonians with little to spare
Nearly four years after Canada rolled out its emergency pandemic benefit programs, some recipients are only now just finding out they were not eligible and must pay thousands of dollars back to the government.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.