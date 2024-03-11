Toffoli, Miller ready for Jets debut as Washington pays a visit

Winnipeg’s newest Jets have arrived and are ready for game action.

Tyler Toffoli and Colin Miller – who were acquired from the New Jersey Devils before the NHL trade deadline – touched down in Winnipeg Sunday and will suit up for their new team Monday night.

“I’ve been pretty fortunate being able to kind of gone through this before and know the nerves and butterflies are going to be there,” said Toffoli following the morning skate on Monday. “But at the same time, it’s exciting and the team is awesome. Like I said, I’ve felt like I fit in really well so far. Just excited to come here tonight and play the game.”

“It’s always fun playing here,” said Miller. “Obviously, in the playoffs, it’s another level. So I look forward to being on the other side of it tonight.”

Toffoli is expected to slot in on the second line next to Sean Monahan and Alex Iafallo – two players he has played with before in his NHL career – while Miller is expected to play on the third pair next to Dylan Samberg.

Both were also getting some work on the power play – Toffoli on the top line and Miller rotating on the second unit.

“I’ve been there all year. I’ve been there kind of throughout my career too,” said Toffoli. “Obviously, some really skilled players there and [I’m] just trying to fit in and make all the plays that I normally do on the power play and not really change too much.”

Head coach Rick Bowness said both players should fit in nicely into the lineup, even with their limited time spent with the team.

“They know how to play the game. There’s not that many different systems in the NHL. They’ll know quickly that we play a pressure game. So again, they’re veterans, they know how to play the game. They understand the league and what you can and can’t get away with, regardless of the system. So we’re very comfortable throwing them right out there,” said Bowness.

The new acquisitions couldn’t arrive at a better time for the Jets as they are coming off a 5-0 beat down at the hands of the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

After the game, Bowness called it the worst game he has been part of since arriving in Winnipeg.

On Monday, he addressed those comments and said he knows his team will bounce back from this.

“I was more upset at myself than I was at the players. So that’s easy to overcome. Yeah, we’ll respond. This is a good group, we’re a good team, we’re having a good year and I have full faith that they’re going to respond.”

The Washington Capitals are in Winnipeg on Monday. The team is currently on the outside looking in regarding the playoff picture. They are sitting with 69 points, three points back of the last wild card spot.

“They’re right there. They’re knocking on the door and they had a big game there last game,” Bowness said. “They’re scoring goals and a desperate hungry hockey team…Every game from here on out is going to get tougher and tougher. So just be ready to respond.”

The game gets underway at 6:30 p.m. CT, with Connor Hellebuyck getting the start in net for the Jets.