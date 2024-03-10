Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko leaves in 2nd period in 5-0 victory over Jets

Vancouver -

All-Star goalie Thatcher Demko left midway through the second period after stopping all 12 shots he faced in the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Canucks' 5-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet did not say why Demko left the ice.

"I haven't talked to the doctor. I don't think it's too serious, but I don't know. I can't speculate," Tocchet said.

Casey DeSmith turned away 10 shots in relief to help Vancouver win its fourth straight to improve to 42-17-7.

"Obviously, not the circumstances I like to be a part of a game, but that's a heck of a win against a really good team," DeSmith said. "And just to go drop of the puck all the way to the end of the game and really take it to them, that was an impressive win for the team."

Elias Pettersson, Nils Hoglander and Pius Suter each had a goal and assist and J.T. Miller and Phillip Di Giuseppe also scored. Quinn Hughes had two assists.

The Jets fell to 40-18-5. They were coming off a 3-0 victory in Seattle on Friday night.

"Listen, the bottom line is that's the worst game we have played in my two years here -- by far," Jets coach Rick Bowness said. "Because we didn't have one player play a good game. Not one. It starts there. And it ends there. It's as simple as that."

The Canucks scored three times in the first period.

Miller tucked in a rebound at 2:05 for his 32nd goal. Hoglander added his 20th with 6:13 left, and Di Giuseppe connected with three minutes to go. Pettersson got his 31st on a power play in the second, and Suter scored in the third.