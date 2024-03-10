WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko leaves in 2nd period in 5-0 victory over Jets

    Winnipeg Jets' David Gustafsson and Vancouver Canucks' Teddy Blueger vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL game, in Vancouver, Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press) Winnipeg Jets' David Gustafsson and Vancouver Canucks' Teddy Blueger vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL game, in Vancouver, Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press)
    Share
    Vancouver -

    All-Star goalie Thatcher Demko left midway through the second period after stopping all 12 shots he faced in the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Canucks' 5-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

    Canucks coach Rick Tocchet did not say why Demko left the ice.

    "I haven't talked to the doctor. I don't think it's too serious, but I don't know. I can't speculate," Tocchet said.

    Casey DeSmith turned away 10 shots in relief to help Vancouver win its fourth straight to improve to 42-17-7.

    "Obviously, not the circumstances I like to be a part of a game, but that's a heck of a win against a really good team," DeSmith said. "And just to go drop of the puck all the way to the end of the game and really take it to them, that was an impressive win for the team."

    Elias Pettersson, Nils Hoglander and Pius Suter each had a goal and assist and J.T. Miller and Phillip Di Giuseppe also scored. Quinn Hughes had two assists.

    The Jets fell to 40-18-5. They were coming off a 3-0 victory in Seattle on Friday night.

    "Listen, the bottom line is that's the worst game we have played in my two years here -- by far," Jets coach Rick Bowness said. "Because we didn't have one player play a good game. Not one. It starts there. And it ends there. It's as simple as that."

    The Canucks scored three times in the first period.

    Miller tucked in a rebound at 2:05 for his 32nd goal. Hoglander added his 20th with 6:13 left, and Di Giuseppe connected with three minutes to go. Pettersson got his 31st on a power play in the second, and Suter scored in the third.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why you should stop texting your kids at school

    Parents are distressingly aware of the distractions and the mental health issues associated with smartphones and social media. But teachers say parents might not realize how much those struggles play out at school.

    opinion

    opinion Will Prince William be head of the Commonwealth when he's King?

    As Prince William, the Prince of Wales, steps up to shoulder increased responsibilities amidst his father King Charles III’s health concerns, the question of his future role within the Royal Commonwealth has taken on a new sense of urgency.

    Trump blasts Biden over Laken Riley's death after Biden says he regrets using term 'illegal'

    U.S. President Joe Biden said Saturday that he regretted using the term “illegal” during his State of the Union address to describe the suspected killer of Laken Riley, as his all-but-certain 2024 GOP rival, Donald Trump, blasted the Democrat's immigration policies and blamed them for her death at a rally attended by the Georgia nursing student’s family and friends.

    'Oppenheimer' set to overpower at the Oscars Sunday night

    When Hollywood gathers for the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, the blockbuster biopic is widely expected to overpower all competition — including its release-date companion, "Barbie" — at an election-year Oscars that could turn into a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News