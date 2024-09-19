Tornado, severe thunderstorm watches issued for parts of Manitoba and Ontario

After a soggy, chaotic few days in Manitoba, more severe thunderstorms could be on the way to parts of the province on Thursday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for a large section of central and northern Manitoba including The Pas, Norway House, Grand Rapids, Easterville, Island Lake, and Poplar River.

The weather agency said its meteorologists are tracking severe thunderstorms in the area capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail, and heavy rain.

ECCC reminded the public that large hail can damage property and cause injury, while strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees, and overturn vehicles.

Areas affected by severe thunderstorm watches, warnings, as well as a tornado watch, are pictured on Environment and Climate Change Canada's website on Sept. 19, 2024.

The agency also warned intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops.

There is also a tornado watch in effect for parts of northwestern Ontario, including Kenora, Fort Frances, and Dryden.

ECC said thunderstorms are expected to develop along or ahead of a cold front moving eastwards across the area, which could produce tornadoes.

In the event of a tornado or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, ECCC recommends going inside to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, like a basement, bathroom, stairwell, or interior closet.

You should also leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers, and other temporary or free-standing shelters, and move to a strong building.

“As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors,” ECCC said.