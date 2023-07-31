Tornado warning ends for parts of southern Manitoba

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has ended a tornado warning for an area of southern Manitoba.

The warning was issued in the Municipality of Two Borders, which includes Melita, Coulter and Tilson, as well as in the Municipality of Brenda-Waskada, which includes Medora and Goodlands.

ECCC said it is tracking a severe thunderstorm near Waskada, between Coulter and Goodlands, which was potentially producing a tornado, and moving slowly south.

The area is now under a severe thunderstorm watch, along with other areas of central and Western Manitoba.