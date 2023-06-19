Tornado warning ends in western Manitoba

A tornado warning for the Municipality of North Cypress-Langford including Neepawa and Carberry was issued shortly before 10:30 p.m. on June 19, 2023. The warning ended just before 11 p.m. (Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada) A tornado warning for the Municipality of North Cypress-Langford including Neepawa and Carberry was issued shortly before 10:30 p.m. on June 19, 2023. The warning ended just before 11 p.m. (Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada)

