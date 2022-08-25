Tougher bail provisions needed to address knife-related violence, MB justice minister says
Manitoba's Justice Minister, Kelvin Goertzen, wants to crack down on people accused of violent crimes involving knives.
"Manitoba has particular issues when it comes to knives and those being used in violent attacks and we're concerned it's almost impossible to not grant bail when somebody is accused of a violent crime with a knife,” Goertzen said in an interview Thursday.
He wrote David Lametti, the federal justice minister, to consider changes to the Criminal Code of Canada.
Goertzen said anyone accused of a violent crime with a knife who's seeking bail should be treated the same way as people charged with an offence using a firearm.
"What we're saying is it should be equivalent if you're committing a crime with a gun, that it should be reverse bail onus,” Goertzen said. “You should have to prove why it is you should be able to get bail."
Under most circumstances, the onus is on the Crown to show why bail should be denied.
Brandon Trask, an assistant professor in the Faculty of Law at the University of Manitoba and a former prosecutor outside Manitoba, feels it’s a worthwhile suggestion that would need to be further studied.
"If there's an additional reverse onus clause in place it can send a message to judges,” Trask said.
But Trask said the Supreme Court of Canada has found reverse onus clauses like the one Goertzen's proposing to be problematic unless they're narrow enough in scope. He also said they don't automatically mean someone will be denied bail and that people can still be held in custody before they're found guilty if a judge rules they're a flight risk, they're a risk to reoffend, or if their detention is required to ensure public confidence in the administration of justice.
"At the end of the day the test, the ultimate test for bail, remains the same whether there's a reverse onus or not,” Trask said.
Michael Weinrath, a criminal justice professor at the University of Winnipeg, thinks more data is needed. Weinrath said it would be helpful to know how many people accused of a violent, knife-related crime go on to commit another alleged offence while on bail.
"I’d like to see people trying to examine to see whether a trend exists,” Weinrath said. “Whether that is really a problem, whether the current system is doing everything that they can to identify high-risk situations."
The Winnipeg Police Service’s 2021 annual statistical report shows crimes involving knives in Winnipeg actually decreased slightly last year -- they were down 0.3 per cent compared to the five-year average and down 16 per cent compared to 2020. The report notes 18 per cent of knife crimes in 2021 couldn't be solved because the victim refused to participate in the investigation.
It doesn’t specify how many people charged with violent crimes involving knives reoffended while on bail.
Chris Gamby, a lawyer and spokesperson for The Criminal Defence Lawyers Association of Manitoba, sees Goertzen’s suggestion as unnecessary and reactionary.
"Maybe someone's already been injured by that,” Gamby said. “So in that way my first thought is maybe we need to be doing more to address some of the causes and reasons why people would begin to commit a violent crime at the outset.”
He said judges already have a number of tools to deny bail.
“The Crown’s office are very aware of that and they’re adept at making arguments,” Gamby said. “So, for example, if you had somebody who had priors with committing offences with a knife, prior aggravated assaults convictions – that is exactly the type of thing that they would point to in an application to have that person denied bail.”
Goertzen said the government is also working to address the root causes of crime by providing support to community organizations, such as the Bear Clan to support street patrols.
“But there does come a point where individuals have proven themselves to be a danger to the community and one has to ask themselves the question, why are they back into the community.” Goertzen said.
Goertzen said he's heard concerns about people charged with knife-related crimes reoffending while on bail from police, prosecutors and members of the public.
He said he’ll also be putting forward other proposals on changes to the Criminal Code aimed at dealing with crime in Manitoba.
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to federal Justice Minister Lametti’s office for comment.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With school around the corner, should kids wait for an Omicron-specific vaccine?
With Omicron-specific vaccines on the horizon, some parents may be wondering whether to vaccinate their children before classes resume or wait for a bivalent vaccine to become available. CTVNews.ca spoke with infectious disease experts about their recommendations.
Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
Indigenous father of 7 identified as man who died after being shot with Vancouver police beanbag gun
A man who died after being shot with a police beanbag gun on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been identified by his family as an Indigenous father from Winnipeg.
What we know about meningococcal disease amid outbreak in Toronto
Toronto has declared an outbreak of meningococcal disease after one person has died and two others remain infected. CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know about the bacterial infection.
Why some employees are ‘quiet quitting’ their jobs
Experts suggest bringing up workplace issues before 'quiet quitting' -- a trend that is seeing workers clock out as scheduled, ignore after-hours emails and generally forgo above-and-beyond efforts in order to manage burnout and maintain a work-life balance.
Many Canadian doctors struggle with burnout, depression and anxiety: survey
The well-being of physicians across Canada has significantly decreased with many doctors reporting poorer mental health than before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey suggests.
Ultra-processed food linked to worse mental health, study finds
New research has found that people who eat ultra-processed meals have greater anxiety and more ‘mentally unhealthy days’ than those who don’t.
Regina
-
Sask. family struggles to bring daughter with rare condition home from hospital due to lack of rural medical supports
A Saskatchewan family is highlighting the need for more medical supports in rural communities after they say they could be forced to relocate in order to seek treatment for their daughter.
-
'Serious' crash involving injuries closes part of Broad Street: Regina police
Regina police responded to the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on Broad Street on Thursday afternoon.
-
Late start to the season for some farmers in east central Sask.
Tom Weir, a retired agronomist, said producers are eager to get their crops into the bin.
Saskatoon
-
Mike Babcock resigns as U of S Huskies head coach
Mike Babcock has resigned as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men's hockey team.
-
Dawn Walker’s family relieved she’s back in Canada, awaiting court dates in Saskatoon
An Oregon judge ordered Dawn Walker to be returned to Canada on Tuesday, and her sister Kathy confirmed Walker is now in Surrey, B.C. awaiting a return to Saskatoon.
-
Sask. minister of highways says trust between producers and feds has been 'eroded'
Saskatchewan's Minister of Highways, Jeremy Cockrill, said he was standing up for provincial landowners when he sent a letter to the federal government about water samples from dugouts on private land.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault shop owner calls for compassion after break-in
A business owner in Sault Ste. Marie who was recently the victim of a break-in is hoping the culprit will get the help they need.
-
Sudbury broadens public access to defibrillators
Greater Sudbury will soon make it easier for the public to access to defibrillators at all hours of the day.
-
Sault Steelworkers review Algoma Steel contract offer
Members of the largest Steelworkers Union local at Algoma Steel in the Sault gathered Thursday for a series of information sessions.
Edmonton
-
Fire in west Edmonton sends dark smoke into the sky
Fire crews are on scene at a fire in west Edmonton.
-
Prairie Gardens closes 'temporarily' after Sturgeon County stop operations order
A popular adventure farm for families and u-pick fruit and vegetable garden north of Edmonton has been served notice by Sturgeon County to follow a stop operations order.
-
Overturned semi loses load south of Edmonton along QE II
A rolled semi-truck lost its load south of Edmonton Thursday evening, causing significant traffic delays near Leduc on Highway 2.
Toronto
-
What is 'quiet quitting'? Toronto employment experts explain
A new phrase has recently punctuated conversations on workplace and office culture: "quiet quitting." The term has appeared widely this month, trending on Twitter and sparking a hashtag on TikTok that's accumulated more than 30M views.
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
-
Thieves target parking lots near Pearson airport to steal catalytic converters
After returning from a month-long trip, an Ontario woman was shocked to find the catalytic converter in her vehicle had been stolen while it was parked in a fenced lot at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Calgary
-
Police investigating after body discovered near Banff Trail
Police are investigating after a body was discovered near Banff Trail on Thursday afternoon.
-
Man in life-threatening condition following savage attack
Calgary police are investigating another violent scene in the city after a man was brutally beaten by attackers in a park.
-
Kids soon back to class, another pandemic year
Albertans will soon resume their fall routines of returning to class, day care and social activities, all while COVID-19 continues to circulate.
Montreal
-
Alouettes Christophe Normand faces charges of luring a teenager for sexual purposes
Montreal Alouettes player and former teacher Christophe Normand is facing charges of luring a teenage girl for sexual purposes. The Alouettes sent a release out on Thursday night saying the CFL team was aware of the allegations and taking this matter seriously and is trying to gather as much information as possible.
-
After child dies, another hospitalized, Quebec health officials urging parents to use preventative antibiotics
The public health and social services centre in Quebec's lower Laurentians is advising parents to use preventative antibiotics after a child died and another wound up in the hospital due to a bacterial infection.
-
Montreal researchers discover rare extrasolar 'waterworld'
A team of researchers led by a Montreal PhD student has discovered a planet outside our solar system that has the potential to harbour life and that they believe is covered entirely in water.
Ottawa
-
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
-
One man arrested, two others wanted in Ottawa kidnapping
One man has been arrested and two other suspects are at large in relation to a kidnapping in downtown Ottawa earlier this month.
-
Ottawa mom drives to Ogdensburg, N.Y. to get son COVID-19 booster shot
With kids returning to class in two weeks, some parents are concerned about the lack of access to COVID-19 booster shots for their children.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police chief tells inquiry he was unaware of report of turf war with RCMP
Halifax's police chief says he wasn't aware about reports of a turf war between his police force and the RCMP.
-
'An 'I'm sorry' to keep us quiet': Families of N.S. mass shooting victims react to RCMP Commissioner apology
Some family members of victims killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting say RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki’s apology was not good enough.
-
Taking stock of rapid test access with fall COVID-19 surge on the radar
As Canada’s top doctor encourages people to “stock up” on rapid tests ahead of an expected autumn COVID-19 surge, community access to the kits differs across the Maritimes.
Kitchener
-
'Number of complaints has gone up': Kitchener to review fireworks bylaw
The City of Kitchener is reviewing the number of days residents can set fireworks off after the city reported a significant increase in the number of complaints related to fireworks in the community.
-
Some students question COVID policies at Waterloo region post-secondary schools
Universities and colleges are updating their mask mandate and vaccine requirement policies ahead of the fall semester.
-
Hundreds of complaints from Region of Waterloo residents in provincial ombudsman report
The latest annual report from the Ontario ombudsman shows there were 552 complaints filed against governments and agencies in the Region of Waterloo between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.
Vancouver
-
Surrey Mayor's stadium idea met with questions, criticism from political opponents
Doug McCallum's surprise proposal for Surrey to build a stadium larger than BC Place was immediately met with a wave of criticism from his political opponents.
-
Product shortage forces licensed B.C. cannabis stores to close
With a BCGEU picket line blocking the province’s liquor distribution branch and cutting off supply of legal cannabis, dozens of licensed pot stores have been forced to temporarily close their doors.
-
Food charities face increasing demand; decreasing purchasing power
Organizations helping those who are struggling get access to fresh food are dealing with increased demand, a decrease in purchasing power and dwindling donations.
Vancouver Island
-
Independent report into prolific offenders in B.C. delayed, province says
The B.C. government says it will be delayed in releasing a study into prolific criminal offenders in the province due to the complexity of the issue and the volume of feedback investigators have received.
-
B.C. First Nation unveils $25M wastewater treatment plant
The Ahousaht First Nation northwest of Tofino, B.C., is celebrating the opening of its new wastewater treatment plant. The treatment plant opened on Wednesday on Flores Island, where the First Nation is located, just off western Vancouver Island.
-
Woman uninjured after man tries to steal car near downtown Victoria
Victoria police say a man has been arrested after he tried to carjack a vehicle while the driver was still inside, and after he reportedly threw rocks at the windows of a government building.