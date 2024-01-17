Traffic stop leads to seizure of slew of weapons: Manitoba RCMP

The Manitoba RCMP seized numerous weapons, including guns, bear mace and throwing knives, and a total of $100,000 following a traffic stop in Thompson last week.

The incident began around 5:25 p.m. on Jan. 12, when officers attempted a traffic stop on Oak Street in Thompson. According to police, the driver of the suspect vehicle didn’t stop and continued to drive “slowly, but erratically.”

The officer then put on the air horn and siren and the driver eventually stopped on Dominion Bay.

When the officer approached the car, he immediately recognized the male passenger, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Mounties then arrested the 25-year-old man.

Police allege the female driver, 31, misidentified herself to RCMP. Once she was identified, she was also found to have outstanding warrants for her arrest and was taken into custody.

Officers searched the two suspects, resulting in the seizure of a handgun, a loaded magazine, and money. Police note the handgun was determined to be stolen.

Mounties also searched the vehicle where they found a number of items, including an assault rifle, two sawed off shotguns, ammunition, machetes, throwing knives, cell phone and bear mace.

The male passenger is facing numerous charges, including firearm offences and failure to comply with a release order. The female driver also faces charges, including obstructing a peace officer by giving a false name. They are both in custody.

RCMP continued to investigate and executed search warrants at two Thompson homes on Jan. 13 – one on Oxford Bay and another on Dominion Bay. The search of these homes led to the seizure of money, ammunition, cell phones, firearm parts, weapons, as well as gang and drug paraphernalia.

Police also arrested three people at the Dominion Bay home, but two were released without charges.

A 56-year-old man was charged with possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000. He was released with an appearance notice.

In total, police seized four guns and more than $100,000.

Police continue to investigate.