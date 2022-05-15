Train derailment in Winnipeg under investigation

A train derailment in the heart of Winnipeg on Saturday is now under investigation.

A spokesperson for Canadian Pacific Railway told CTV News rail cars carrying intermodal containers derailed in the Winnipeg yard Saturday morning.

The spokesperson confirmed there were no dangerous goods involved and there are no public safety concerns. No one was injured in the derailment.

Canadian Pacific Railway did not say what caused the derailment. The spokesperson confirmed the incident is now under investigation.