Trans-Canada reopened west of Brandon, section remains closed due to storm

A winter storm has prompted a section of the Trans-Canada Highway to shut down.

On Sunday morning, the province said Highway 1 from Brandon to Highway 21 has reopened. It had been closed early Sunday morning due to poor winter driving conditions.

However, the province says the Trans-Canada Highway remains closed from Griswold to the Saskatchewan border.

Brandon is currently not under any storm warnings, however, Virden-Souris which is west of the city is under a winter storm warning.

"Heavy snow with some blowing snow continues early this morning. The intensity of the snowfall is weakening and the snowfall event will be mostly finished by midday or early afternoon," Environment Canada said.