Transit union lifts overtime ban pending upcoming vote

    The union representing Winnipeg bus drivers says it has lifted the overtime ban pending the outcome of an upcoming vote.

    The job action at Winnipeg Transit has been ongoing for a week now, with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505 telling the city its members will not work overtime. This resulted in an increase in late or cancelled buses, as the city told CTV News Transit needs around 80 operators working overtime every day to cover shifts.

    The union said it also set a strike date of Dec. 11 amid the bargaining process.

    However, the union confirmed on Monday that it has lifted the overtime ban, pending the results of a vote on a third tentative agreement.

    The union says its members will be voting this week, with a decision expected by Friday.

    CTV News has reached out for comment from the city.

