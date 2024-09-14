WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Trio of shutouts cap second week of high school football

    The River East Kodiaks beat Murdoch Mackay 13-0 in WHSFL action on September 13, 2024. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg) The River East Kodiaks beat Murdoch Mackay 13-0 in WHSFL action on September 13, 2024. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    The second week of the Winnipeg high school football season wrapped up with a trio of shutouts.

    The Oak Park Raiders obliterated the Sturgeon Heights Huskies in a 68-0 rout, while the River East Kodiaks blanked Murdoch Mackay 13-0.

    In the Battle of Brandon, the Vincent Massey Vikings held the Crocus Plains Plainsmen scoreless in a 21-0 showdown.

    In other AAAA action, the Maples Marauders topped the Garden City Gophers 11-6 in the Jefferson Bowl, and the Springfield Sabres beat the Kildonan East Reivers 29-10.

    The Portage Collegiate Institute Trojans hammered the St. John’s Tigers 48-6 in the AAA division.

    In other AAA matchups, the Beaver Brae Broncos grabbed a 30-22 win over the Churchill Bulldogs, and the John Taylor Pipers defeated the St. Norbert Celtics 31-19.

    Week three in the WHSFL kicks off Wednesday with seven junior varsity games on the schedule.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News