Trio of shutouts cap second week of high school football

The second week of the Winnipeg high school football season wrapped up with a trio of shutouts.

The Oak Park Raiders obliterated the Sturgeon Heights Huskies in a 68-0 rout, while the River East Kodiaks blanked Murdoch Mackay 13-0.

In the Battle of Brandon, the Vincent Massey Vikings held the Crocus Plains Plainsmen scoreless in a 21-0 showdown.

In other AAAA action, the Maples Marauders topped the Garden City Gophers 11-6 in the Jefferson Bowl, and the Springfield Sabres beat the Kildonan East Reivers 29-10.

The Portage Collegiate Institute Trojans hammered the St. John’s Tigers 48-6 in the AAA division.

In other AAA matchups, the Beaver Brae Broncos grabbed a 30-22 win over the Churchill Bulldogs, and the John Taylor Pipers defeated the St. Norbert Celtics 31-19.

Week three in the WHSFL kicks off Wednesday with seven junior varsity games on the schedule.