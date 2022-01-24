Truck convoy rolling through Winnipeg protesting mandatory vaccine mandate

A truck convoy is rolling through Winnipeg protesting mandatory vaccine mandates.

Dozens of vehicles were seen as a part of the convoy, driving into Winnipeg Monday morning. The convoy, which began in Morris, plans to drive to the Manitoba Legislature.

Winnipeg police said it is anticipating the convoy to be driving through the city between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

"You can expect traffic delays along the route, which begins on Portage at the West Perimeter and heads east," police said in a post on Facebook. "It carries through to Broadway and the area near Legislature. Avoid the route if possible."