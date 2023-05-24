Trudeau visiting Winnipeg on Wednesday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit Winnipeg on Wednesday.

While in the city, the prime minister will make a number of public appearances, including meeting with Indigenous high school students at 10 a.m. to discuss the importance of protecting nature.

At 10:30 a.m., Trudeau is scheduled to make an announcement on protecting freshwater, and at 7 p.m. he’s expected to take part in a town hall.

Trudeau was last in Winnipeg in April when he spoke about Orange Shirt Day..